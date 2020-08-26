1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Court deems Virginia school board's transgender bathroom ban unconstitutional

Gavin Grimm attends 2019 DoSomething Gala in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that a Virginia school board's transgender bathroom ban is unconstitutional — a win for transgender rights proponents, AP reports.

Context: Gavin Grimm sued Gloucester County School Board after he was told to use private restrooms or bathrooms that did not match his gender identity while at school.

  • Grimm first filed the suit in 2015. The appeals court previously backed Grimm in 2016, and the case made its way to the Supreme Court in 2017.
  • The Supreme Court hearing was canceled and the case was sent back to the lower courts after President Trump revoked an Obama-era policy that allowed students to choose bathrooms based on their gender identity.

The state of play: The panel backed a decision made last year by a federal judge in Norfolk. The judge ruled that Grimm's rights were violated under Title IX, which protects people from discrimination based on sex.

  • The appeals court wrote that the school sent Grimm "to special bathrooms that might as well have said ‘Gavin’ on the sign," AP writes.
  • Wednesday's ruling cites the Supreme Court’s landmark June decision affirming LGBTQ workplace rights.

What they're saying: “For the last five years, Gavin has been fighting for transgender students to ensure no one else deals with the discrimination he faced in high school," said Eden Heilman, legal director for the ACLU of Virginia. "The court rightfully stood with him to rule that trans students deserve to go to school with dignity, respect, and equal protection under the law."

  • “All transgender students should have what I was denied: the opportunity to be seen for who we are by our schools and our government," Grimm responded after the 2-1 decision. "Today’s decision is an incredible affirmation for not just me, but for trans youth around the country.” 

The other side: Cissie Graham Lynch, daughter of evangelical preacher Billy Graham, claimed that faith was "under attack" by Democrats as they "pressured schools to allow boys to compete in girls' sports and use girls' locker rooms," during the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night, Buzzfeed reports.

Go deeper

Dan Primack
1 hour ago - Podcasts

Nike, Kobe Bryant and the big business of sneaker resale

Nike this week is rolling out five editions of Kobe Bryant sneakers, but few fans have been able to get them at retail price. Instead, they've been scooped up by resellers who use bots to acquire the shoes and then charge consumers hundreds of dollars extra.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the multi-billion dollar sneaker resale market with "For The Win's" Mike Sykes, who argues that Bryant's legacy is being tarnished.

Rashaan Ayesh
2 hours ago - Health

Fauci says he was having surgery when CDC testing changes were approved

Anthony Fauci was in the operating room under general anesthesia last Thursday when the White House coronavirus task force approved the narrowing of CDC testing recommendations to exclude asymptomatic individuals, according to CNN's Sanjay Gupta.

Why it matters: Fauci, who had vocal cord surgery last week, told Gupta that he is "concerned about the interpretation of these recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern. In fact, it is."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast with "unsurvivable" storm surge

Texas and Louisiana are in grave peril tonight from the landfall of Hurricane Laura, a Category 4 storm with the potential for "catastrophic" winds.

The big picture: Laura could be the first hurricane to make landfall as a Category 4 since Hurricane Harvey devastated the Gulf Coast in 2017.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow