2 hours ago - World

The 53 countries supporting China's crackdown on Hong Kong

Dave Lawler, author of World
Note: The U.S. has been highly critical of China over the law, but withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council in 2018; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

China's Foreign Ministry and state media have declared victory after 53 countries joined a statement at the UN Human Rights Council supporting Beijing's new national security law for Hong Kong — compared to 27 who criticized the law.

The big picture: The list of 53 countries was not initially published along with the statement, but has been obtained by Axios. It is made up primarily of autocratic states, including North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Zimbabwe.

  • The dueling statements show a clear divide between the democratic powers attempting to pile pressure on China and a second group standing behind Beijing's right to crack down as it sees fit.

The full lists:

  • Supporting: China, Antigua and Barbuda, Bahrain, Belarus, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Comoros, Congo-Brazzaville, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Mauritania, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Papua New Guinea, Saudi Arabia,  Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Suriname, Syria, Tajikistan, Togo, UAE, Venezuela, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
  • Opposing: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Belize, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Marshall Islands, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palau, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, and the U.K.
  • Worth noting: The U.S. has been highly critical of China over the law, but withdrew from the Human Rights Council in 2018.

How it happened: The statement supporting China was issued by Cuba at a session in Geneva on Tuesday, followed immediately by the statement criticizing the Chinese law, read by the U.K.

  • The dividing line between the two blocs is defined less by the specifics of the Hong Kong law and more by views on how human rights abuses around the world should be policed.
  • China has been flexing its muscles in international forums to add countries to its column on issues like this one.
  • The groups overlap significantly with those who supported or opposed China over the mass detention of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, though, interestingly, both groups are larger this time around.

Go deeper: U.K. offers citizenship path to Hongkongers due to China's security law

Go deeper

Bryan Walsh
Updated 16 hours ago - World

Hong Kong's fate is the future of globalism

Andrew Wan, a pro-democracy legislator, is arrested during a protest in Hong Kong, July 1. Photo: Yat Kai Yeung/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A new security law in Hong Kong is the latest blow to a globalist vision of the free movement of people, ideas and capital.

Why it matters: The law all but eliminates the civil rights that people in Hong Kong have exercised for years. But it also points the way to a more dangerous and divided world that will be increasingly defined by borders and nationality.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler
Jul 1, 2020 - World

U.K. offers citizenship path to Hongkongers due to China's security law

British PM Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street this morning. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson denounced China's new security law for Hong Kong and said the U.K. would offer residency and a path to citizenship to eligible residents of the semi-autonomous city — potentially numbering in the millions.

What they're saying: Johnson accused China of a "serious breach" of the terms under which the U.K. returned the city in 1997. China pledged to maintain Hong Kong's independent legal system and political freedoms for a period of 50 years.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated 34 mins ago - Economy & Business

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell indicted and arrested

Epstein and Maxwell in 2005. Photo: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The FBI on Thursday arrested Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on charges linked to Epstein's sex crimes, NBC New York reports.

The big picture: Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire and is expected to appear later in federal court in New York. She is charged with conspiring with Epstein, who died in an apparent suicide in prison last year, to sexually abuse minors. "The six-count indictment in Manhattan federal court alleges that Maxwell helped Epstein groom girls as young as 14 years old, going back as far as 1994," per NBC.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow