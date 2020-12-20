Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Countries restrict travel from U.K. to curb spread of COVID-19 variant

London's Heathrow Airport. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Some European countries are setting up travel restrictions from the U.K., citing concerns after the U.K. and World Health Organization said they’d identified a new variant of COVID-19 in England.

Driving the news: Italy and Austria became the latest countries to restrict flights from the U.K. on Sunday, joining the Netherlands and Belgium, per Sky News.

  • Dutch officials implemented restrictions after they identified at least one case of the same variant in the Netherlands. The ban is expected to be in place until at least the new year.
  • Belgium will block air and train travelers on Monday, its prime minister told a CNN affiliate.
  • Italy and Austria did not specify the timing of the bans.

What to watch: France and Germany are expected to implement similar flight bans, Sky reports.

The backdrop: About 21 million people entered full lockdown restrictions in London, southeast and eastern England, and Wales on Sunday to curb the spread of the new coronavirus strain.

For the record: The WHO tweeted that it's in "close contact" with British officials regarding the new variant.

  • "They’ll continue to share info & results of their analysis & ongoing studies. We’ll update Member States & public as we learn more about the characteristics of this virus variant & any implications," the tweet stated.

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 7 hours ago - World

21 million Brits enter Christmas lockdown to fight "new variant" of virus

Boris Johnson. Photo: Matt Dunham - WPA Pool/Getty Images

About 21 million people entered full lockdown restrictions in London, southeast and eastern England and Wales Sunday to curb the spread of a highly infectious new strain of COVID-19.

For the record: The World Health Organization tweeted that it's in "close contact" with British officials on the variant, as the Dutch government introduced a ban on passenger flights from the United Kingdom, effective Sunday morning through Jan. 1, after finding a case with the same strain in the Netherlands.

Axios
17 hours ago - Health

CDC panel recommends Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

In this photo illustration, medical syringes seen displayed in front of the moderna's drug company logo. Photo: Konstantinos Zilos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A CDC advisory committee on Saturday voted to recommend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate for people 18 years and older, per CNN.

Driving the news: The recommendation comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the vaccine.

Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Nearly 1 in 200 Americans was diagnosed with COVID in the last week — Latina activist laments CDC's guidance for Spanish speakers.
  2. Vaccine: CDC panel recommends Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine — General apologizes for "miscommunication" over vaccine shipments — Airports advised to beef up security to protect COVID-19 vaccine shipments.
  3. Education: Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021 — College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  4. World: How China manipulates truth — at scale — Austria and Switzerland to impose new COVID-19 restrictions.
