Data: Sapio Research poll for Incopro conducted in Oct. 2019, among 1,059 U.S. consumers in all 50 states. Margin of error ±2.2%; Chart: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Holiday season spending is here, with the frenzy of Black Friday, Cyber Monday,and all the other temptations in full play.

The big picture: This year, Black Friday spending rose an astonishing 20%; even Thanksgiving Day, when most brick-and-mortar stores are closed, was a retail extravaganza, seeing $4.2 billion spent online. But as shopping goes digital, it's easier than ever to find yourself buying fakes — either deliberately or by mistake.