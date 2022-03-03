Costa Rica legalizes medical marijuana

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Costa Rica legalized medical marijuana Wednesday after a two-year debate, becoming the eleventh Latin American nation to take that step.

Why it matters: The decision aims to bring investments to the small Central American country and reduce the illegal market, which has been growing in the past few years.

Details: Costa Ricans interested in getting medical cannabis must get a permit by following guidelines that authorities said would be available by May.

The Costa Rican bill also makes growing hemp legal for industrial use, like textiles.

There's also a possibility Costa Rica may approve recreational marijuana use in the future, although a bill sitting in Congress since April hasn't gone anywhere.

Still, the top two candidates in an upcoming runoff for president say they support recreational marijuana.

Zoom out: Medical marijuana is legal in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, México, Panama, Paraguay and Perú.

In 2013, Uruguay became the first country in the world to legalize recreational pot.

In México, the Supreme Court ruled last year prohibition was unconstitutional. A bill legalizing cannabis for recreational purposes has already been approved by the lower House (a Senate vote is pending).

