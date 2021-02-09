Sign up for our daily briefing

Study: More evidence health care cost-sharing doesn't work

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A growing body of research keeps undermining a key tenet of health economics — the belief that requiring patients to pay more out of their own pockets will make them smarter consumers, forcing the health care system to deliver value.

Driving the news: Even a seemingly modest increase in out-of-pocket costs will cause many patients to stop taking drugs they need, according to a new working paper from Harvard economist Amitabh Chandra.

  • Raising Medicare recipients' out-of-pocket costs by just $10 per prescription led to a 23% drop in overall drug consumption, and to a 33% increase in mortality. 
  • And seniors weren’t simply ditching "low-value" drugs. People at high risk for heart attacks or strokes cut back on statins and blood-pressure medications even more than lower-risk patients.

Between the lines: This research focuses on Medicare's drug benefit, but higher cost-sharing is all the rage throughout the system, and there's little evidence that it has generated "smarter shoppers."

  • Patients with high-deductible plans — increasingly common in the employer market — don't shop around for the best deal, which is all but impossible to do in many cases even if you wanted to try.

Go deeper: The "skin in the game" theory of health care hasn't panned out

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 mins ago - Economy & Business

What Tesla's bitcoin purchase means for the future of the dollar

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Large and respected institutions, including a $1 trillion company run by the richest person on earth are starting to worry about the world's institutions, most notably the stock market and fiat currencies, and they are taking steps to hedge the risks.

Why it matters: Tesla's announcement that it will invest its reserves in bitcoin and gold as well as dollars makes the company part of a growing movement away from the greenback — which has long been the world's primary and most trusted store of value — and the largest and most high-profile company to do so.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
50 mins ago - Health

WHO: "Extremely unlikely" COVID-19 came from lab incident

WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek. Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

A World Health Organization team researching the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan said Tuesday that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species, per AP.

Why it matters: The Wuhan Institute of Virology, located just under 9 miles from the wet market where some scientists say the outbreak may have began, has been at the center of conspiracy theories over the origins of the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerScott Rosenberg
2 hours ago - Technology

Publishers see new life in the old open web

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After years of focusing on producing content for the latest hot app, investors, tech leaders and newsrooms are starting to pay renewed attention to publishing on the open web, where independent publishers have more control over data and distribution.

The big picture: The open web — content that's accessible via any web browser, easily linked to, and doesn't require logging in to an account — is winning new attention even as "walled garden" apps like Facebook continue to dominate online distribution and the Google and Facebook duopoly controls most of the digital ad market.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow