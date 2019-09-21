Austen Allred, whose Lambda School offers ISAs to students, told Axios this week between meetings on Capitol Hill that oversight is needed.

How it works: Rather than pay tuition up-front, students agree to paying a portion of their eventual income back to educators.

There can be minimum salary requirements and limits on how many years students have to pay back their tuition.

For Lambda School students, tuition is $20,000. If a student opts for an ISA, they agree to re-pay 17% of their salary for two years, so long as they are earning $50,000. The payback amount is capped at $30,000 and ends after 5 years, regardless of whether the tuition amount has been covered.

ISAs are being offered in bootcamps, a handful of colleges and universities — including Purdue, the University of Utah and Colorado Mountain College — and through workforce development programs.

Supporters say they provide financing for students who have maxed out their aid or can't access assistance through the government system.

And they argue ISAs force accountability on higher education institutions because if a student can't find a job to pay back their tuition, it is a signal that the institution's programs aren't aligned to the labor market.

But others worry that because high earners effectively cross-subsidize low earners, those students have to pay back substantially more money than they would with a regular loan, notes Axios' Felix Salmon.

They're also concerned about the risk of discrimination, since some groups, including men, earn higher salaries out of college.

And it is unclear whether ISAs are financially sustainable for offerers. Allred told Wired that Lambda is "burning through millions of dollars" a month.

"We're not saying it is a superior tool to everything else," says Matt Gianneschi, COO of Colorado Mountain College, which is piloting an ISA for a few dozen students with DACA-status using philanthropic donations. (Students in the program agree to pay back the amount they borrowed, not more.)

"We're using it as an option for [people for] which there are none," he says.

