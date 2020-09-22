Sen. Cory Gardner on vacant Supreme Court seat: "I will vote to confirm"

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) will vote to confirm President Trump's nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, he announced in a statement Monday.

Why it matters: The development is a win for President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). It should mean Republicans are all but assured to have enough support to hold hearings for Trump's potential nominee.

With Gardner's statement, it appeared as though Senate Republicans had the votes to approve Trump's nominee, barring any major complications."

Gardner's position on the issue was under heightened scrutiny as he faces a tough reelection bid in Colorado this November.

Where it stands: Two Republican Senators — Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) — have said that they do not support rushing through a confirmation vote before November.

Two more defections would likely force Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to resort to holding a vote in the lame-duck session, which neither Murkowski nor Collins have addressed.

What he's saying: "When a president exercises constitutional authority to name a judge for the Supreme Court vacancy, the Senate must decide how to best fulfill its constitutional duty of advice and consent," Gardner wrote.