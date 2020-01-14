One day after ending his presidential campaign, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told "CBS This Morning" on Tuesday that he won't, if offered, rule out the opportunity to be a vice presidential nominee on the 2020 ticket, but noted that he's focused on New Jersey.

The big picture: Booker, who made the shortlist when Hillary Clinton ran for president in 2016, joins former presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris as a young, diverse option for the Democratic nominee's running mate in the 2020 race.

