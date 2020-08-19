25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cory Booker: Racial wealth gap is the "American wealth gap"

Sen. Cory Booker. Photo: Axios

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) wishes the racial wealth gap would also be known as the "American wealth gap," he said at an Axios virtual event on Wednesday.

What he's saying: "[W]hen you have large poverty concentrated disproportionately among African Americans, it actually leads to the deficit of us all," he said, pointing to the economic disparity caused by Black entrepreneurs not having the same access to capital as their white peers.

Booker, who will virtually address the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, touted his "baby bonds" proposal as a practical solution to close the racial wealth gap, saying the program could be funded by modifying the tax code.

  • "But it's just going to take getting the political will. It's just going to take all of us deciding as a society, how our policies reflect our values."

Catch up quick: Booker pressed the baby bonds proposal during his 2020 presidential bid. The federal government would give every newborn a $1,000 savings account and make additional payments annually. The accounts "could eventually provide up to nearly $50,000," per the Washington Post.

Go deeper

Axios Events
Updated 1 hour ago - Axios Events
Live

Watch: A conversation on the future of the Democratic party

Axios hosts a conversation on the future of the Democratic Party, unpacking the latest news of the day and the overlapping responses to the pandemic and the rise of social justice causes, featuring Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), DNC Chair Tom Perez, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

Dan Primack
10 mins ago - Economy & Business

SPACs undergo fast evolution as they outpace traditional IPOs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are all the capital market rage right now, easily outpacing traditional IPOs. But, with great volume comes great pressure.

Why it matters: SPAC structures, which had remained stable for more than a decade, are quickly changing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid
24 mins ago - World

U.S. to invoke Iran deal "snapback" on Thursday: Israeli officials

Pompeo at the UN. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The Trump administration has notified Israel that it plans to submit a formal request at the UN Security Council on Thursday to initiate "snapback" sanctions on Iran, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: This move could create a diplomatic and legal crisis unlike any seen before at the Security Council. It comes days after the U.S. failed to mobilize support at the council to extend an international arms embargo on Iran.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow