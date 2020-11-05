The U.S. is as corporate tax-friendly as it's ever been

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Corporate taxes are lower, as a percentage of GDP, then they've ever been. And they're likely to stay there, if Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refuses to bring any tax-hike bills to the floor.
By the numbers: Before 2018, corporate income taxes had fallen below 1% of GDP only once, for three quarters at the nadir of the Great Recession in 2008-09.
- Nowadays, that's normal: They've been less than 1% of GDP in five of the past 10 quarters.
Between the lines: A recent paper by Steve Rosenthal and Theo Burke at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center makes the point that corporate taxes are one of the few ways that the U.S. government can effectively levy taxes on foreigners.
- "Foreigners now hold about 40 percent of total U.S. equity," they write — which means that they also reap much of the benefit from corporate tax cuts.