Judge opens door for bankruptcy blame suits

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Corporate directors often ask for personal liability releases when deals go bad and debt needs to be restructured. But they may need to become much more careful about what they do next.

Driving the news: A Delaware judge recently refused to dismiss a breach of fiduciary loyalty claim against three partners of private equity firm Wellspring Capital Management, related to their ownership of a gun retailer that went bankrupt in 2019.

Backstory: Wellspring bought United Sporting Cos. in 2008, and used a series of acquisitions to grow what it later called SportCo.

  • Concerns about fulfilling debt obligations began in 2017 and then, following a risky acquisition, SportCo was in possible breach by late 2018.
  • The directors asked for comprehensive D&O indemnification, as part of an out-of-court restructuring plan, but the lenders declined and the talks collapsed.
  • SportCo went into default and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2019. Less than a year later, the liquidation trustee sued Wellspring and related parties, alleging breaches of fiduciary duty of care and loyalty.
  • The basic complaint is that Wellspring directors put self-interests above those of the company and its creditors.

The big picture: Bankruptcy lawyers tell me that the Delaware judge's ruling is the first to open the door for suing directors over not accepting an out-of-court settlement, and could embolden lenders to deny future liability waivers.

  • While most directors and officers do carry liability insurance, there are usually exclusions for willful conduct or fraud.
  • Wellspring, which continues to invest out a 2018-vintage fund, didn't return requests for comment.

Caveat: The judge did dismiss the claim for breach of fiduciary care, and this is only allowing the loyalty claim to proceed — not a finding that Wellspring partners are guilty on the facts.

ICYMI: Richard Collings, who will author our upcoming Axios Pro newsletter on retail deals, writes about coming default fears.

Go deeper

Neil IrwinCourtenay Brown
Updated 54 mins ago - Economy & Business

Jobs need workers

Source: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

America's job recovery hit another hiccup last month.

  • Good news: Nearly everybody who wants a job is getting one.
  • Bad news: The number of people who want a job isn't rising very fast.

Why it matters: A shortage of workers is holding back job creation and America's recovery from the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Andrew Freedman, author of Generate
4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Why big financial firms are scooping up climate modeling companies

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Big ratings agencies such as Moody's and S&P Global, along with other financial firms, are vacuuming up companies specializing in modeling physical climate risks.

Driving the news: The latest consolidation in the "climate intelligence" space arrived this week with S&P's purchase of The Climate Service, a climate risk consulting firm. The Climate Service analyzes physical climate risks, including extreme temperatures, coastal flooding and water stress, along with so-called transition risks, including changing regulatory and market conditions.

Go deeper (3 min. read)
Dave Lawler
Updated 5 hours ago - World

Kazakhstan's president orders troops to "shoot to kill" protesters

Protests in Almaty on Wednesday. Photo: Abduaziz Madyarov/AFP via Getty

Kazakhstan's president said in a televised speech Friday that he ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning" in an attempt to forcibly suppress an unexpected uprising, adding that those who failed to surrender "need to be destroyed."

Why it matters: "Dozens" of protesters have been killed and around 4,000 arrested, according to the government. At least 18 security forces have also been killed. A phone and internet blackout has made it virtually impossible to track events nationally, but the order will likely result in more deaths.

Go deeper (2 min. read)

