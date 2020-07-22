2 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus fears keep patients with severe chronic pain from seeking care

Photo: Axios Screenshot

Health care systems must ensure that patients are not putting off in-person care due to fear of contracting coronavirus, Tuhina Neogi, chief of rheumatology and professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine, said Wednesday during an Axios virtual event.

The big picture: The pandemic put patients severely behind in doctor's visits and their ability to manage chronic pain. Earlier in the year, patients were too afraid to seek treatment and were experiencing "diminishing quality of life" even in urgent instances, Neogi added.

  • "Health care systems are going to have to be nimble in making sure the safety of patients, health care providers, trainees, staff, etc., are all considered at the same time to ensure that we provide the care that’s needed for patients," she said.

The state of play: Hospitals have improved pre-screening patients for COVID-19 upon visiting and have enacted social distancing and hygiene protocols, but ramifications of managing chronic pain often affect those who systemically lack resources.

  • "[S]ystemic inequities have a higher proportion of chronic comorbidities, which themselves are accompanied by higher risk of chronic pain. Just historically people of color have had their pain less aggressively managed than people of white backgrounds," Neogi said.

Quick take: The coronavirus pandemic has been a trigger for those managing chronic pain, Randall Rutta, CEO and president of the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, tells Axios' Mike Allen.

Photo: Axios screenshot
"These individuals are really stressed out [during the pandemic] and that stress in and of itself has exacerbated their pain and their conditions with autoimmune disease. So many conditions where people’s bodies are struggling against them in many respects."
— Rutta tells Axios

What to watch: Rutta said there are several non-opioid medicines are on the horizon to help patients with autoimmune diseases.

Watch the Axios event live.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. orders China's Houston consulate to close

China's Houston consulate. Photo: Mark Felix / AFP

The Trump administration told China to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston "in order to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information," State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus confirmed to Axios on Wednesday morning.

The latest: Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun testified to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that President Trump directed the State Department to withdraw its consent for China to operate its consulate in Houston due to a litany of abuses in the bilateral relationship.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
50 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Range of global warming scenarios is more severe than thought, study shows

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Earth's average global temperature will likely warm anywhere from 4.1°F to 8.1°F (or 2.3°C to 4.5°C) if deforestation and the burning of fossil fuels continue at the current rate, the Washington Post reports, citing a major new study.

Why it matters: The best-case scenario of this estimate exceeds the previous minimum range first established in a 1979 report, which expected the planet to warm between 2.7°F and 8.1°F (1.5°C to 4.5°C) if the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere were to double. The world is on track to hit that milestone within roughly the next 50 years, according the Post.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 15,008,046 — Total deaths: 617,902 — Total recoveries — 8,511,330Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 1 p.m. ET: 3,919,550 — Total deaths: 142,350 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Public health: Patients with severe chronic pain are afraid to seek care — Quest warns flu season will further hurt testing.
  4. Economy: Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefitsAnother stimulus may not be enough.
  5. Business: United to require customers to wear masks in airports.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow