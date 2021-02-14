Sign up for our daily briefing

WHO scientists traced 13 COVID-19 strains to Wuhan from late 2019

Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology as the WHO team studies the origins of the COVID-19 on Feb. 3. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

There were 13 different strains of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China in December 2019, World Health Organization scientist Peter Ben Embarek told CNN in an exclusive interview.

Why it matters: Data gathered during the WHO scientists' first trip to investigate the origins of COVID-19 could point to an outbreak that was more widespread than previously understood.

  • Some virologists believe that multiple strains in Wuhan as early as December could suggest that the virus had previously spread undetected.
  • Embarek, a lead investigator for WHO's mission to Wuhan, declined to draw conclusions on this in his CNN interview.

Of note: WHO scientists also say that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident — debunking a conspiracy theory that had taken root among some Americans in late 2020.

What to watch: WHO scientists hope to return to Wuhan to continue investigations, Embarek said.

Jacob Knutson
Updated 17 hours ago - World

Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaking to reporters at the White House on Feb. 4, 2021. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.

Oriana Gonzalez
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

FBI warns of romance scammers this Valentine's Day

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The FBI offers some advice for the lovelorn on this Valentine's Day: The way to heartbreak is through your bank account.

Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has mostly left the search for love online, and the FBI says it's seen a rise in reports of scams that seem to offer romance, but are actually seeking to wrangle money or financial information from their victims.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

The problem with vaccine patents

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Open-source the vaccines. That's the message being sent by the People's Vaccine Alliance, a coalition that includes Amnesty International, Oxfam, and UNAIDS.

Why it matters: Manufacturing capacity needs to be scaled up dramatically — and cutting out the need for laborious, expensive and secretive negotiations with vaccine patent holders could help.

