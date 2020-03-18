White House proposes $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus package
Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
The White House is asking Congress for a $1 trillion coronavirus relief and economic stimulus plan that would include industry-specific bailouts and payments to individual taxpayers.
The big picture: This is more than the U.S. government initially committed to bailouts in the 2008 financial crisis.
The proposal, penned by the U.S. Treasury Department, includes:
- Airline industry bailout: $50 billion
- Other affected industries bailout: $150 billion
- Small business interruption loans: $300 billion.
- Payouts to individual Americans: $500 billion.
- This would be done via two separate checks of equal amounts, one on April 6 and one on May 18.
- The specific dollar amounts would be means-tested, meaning it would be based in income level and family size.