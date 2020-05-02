18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Warren Buffett abandons U.S. airlines with a $6B billion stock sale

Orion Rummler

Warren Buffett speaks to the press at the 2019 annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, Nebraska on May 4. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, told shareholders on Saturday that he sold $6 billion in airline stock —the company's entire equity position in U.S. airlines.

What's happening: American Airlines and United Airlines reported first-quarter net losses of $2.2 billion and $1.7 billion on Thursday, as the industry reels from dwindling air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Buffett's company had bought 10% of the four largest airlines — Delta, United, American, and Southwest — he said.

What he's saying: "And it turned out I was wrong about that business because of something that was not in any way the fault of four excellent CEOs ... The airline business, and I may be wrong and I hope I'm wrong, I think it changed in a very major way and it's obviously changed in the fact that their four companies are each going to borrow perhaps average of at least 10 or 12 billion each," he said on Saturday.

Axios

Berkshire Hathaway didn't buy the coronavirus dip

Photo: Johannes Eiselee/AFP/Getty Images

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has $137 billion in cash, up $10 billion from the end of 2019, it reported Saturday. The company reported more than $50 billion in unrealized stock losses, but still had a quarterly operating profit of nearly $6 billion.

Why it matters: "That’s a contrast to the financial crisis in 2008, when his Omaha-based company dipped into its vast cash reserves to gain lucrative preferred shares and rescue businesses teetering on the edge of collapse," Bloomberg notes.

Bob Herman

The hospitals that have disclosed bailout funds so far

Mayo Clinic has received $150 million in CARES Act funding so far. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

More than $2.2 billion in federal bailout funds have been disclosed by hospitals and health systems thus far, including $150 million that was sent to Mayo Clinic, according to an Axios review of financial documents.

Why it matters: Hospitals do not have to repay these taxpayer funds, which are supposed to offset the lost revenue and higher costs associated with handling the coronavirus outbreak. There is no central location to track where the money is flowing, although HHS is working on it.

Orion Rummler

New York releases preliminary coronavirus antibody test results

Passengers ride the subway on April 28 in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

12.3% of New York state has tested positive for novel coronavirus antibodies, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations, intubations and cases are continuing to trend down in New York, the epicenter of COVID-19 in the U.S., Cuomo said. But deaths haven't started to fall, and the state is reporting 900 new infections a day in hospitals, he said.

