U.S.-made ventilators arrive in Russia as part of a $5.6 million coronavirus package

50 ventilators manufactured in the U.S. arrived in Russia on Thursday as part of a $5.6 million relief package to fight the coronavirus, the U.S. embassy in Moscow announced.

Why it matters: Russia is reporting the most coronavirus cases outside of the U.S., although experts doubt the official tally, as the nation's death toll is well below other most-affected countries.

What's next: The U.S. plans to send another 150 ventilators to Russia next week, embassy spokesperson Rebecca Ross tweeted on Thursday — bringing the total to 200.

