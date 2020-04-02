59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Kevin McCarthy: Startups will be eligible for coronavirus stimulus loans

Dan Primack

Venture capital-backed startups will become eligible for $350 billion in small business loans guaranteed by the federal government, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told the Axios Pro Rata Podcast on Thursday: "I just got off the phone with Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and this is going to be solved."

In context: The Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans of up to $10 million for companies with fewer than 500 employees, was included in the $2 trillion stimulus plan passed last week. But it also maintained something called the "affiliation rule" for most applicants, which likely excluded many small businesses that count venture capitalists among their shareholders.

  • McCarthy and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) have in recent days pushed for the Treasury Department to issue guidance easing the affiliation rule.
  • McCarthy says that in the next day or two, Treasury will release guidance that sets a simple guideline for PPP loan eligibility.
  • If a small business is not controlled by a single outside shareholder, it would be eligible.

Between the lines: This does leave out possibly thousands of private equity-owned small businesses. McCarthy says there could be future efforts, or maybe even a subsequent piece of legislation, to address such companies, but for now he and Mnuchin agreed that "control" is the simplest and fairest way to determine eligibility.

Go deeper: Bipartisan push could save private equity-owned small businesses

Go deeper

Dan Primack

Bipartisan push could save private equity-owned small businesses

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Private equity and venture capital investors now have high-powered bipartisan support in their efforts to expand the types of small businesses eligible for $350 billion in federal loans via the CARES Act.

The intrigue: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who rarely agree on anything except for the grandeur of California, both want the so-called "affiliation rules" waived.

Go deeperArrow3 hours ago - Economy & Business
Alayna Treene

Senate's trillion-dollar coronavirus stimulus bill hits speed bump

Mitch McConnell. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After days of intense negotiations, talks between Capitol Hill leaders and the White House over a Phase 3 stimulus package to fight the coronavirus broke down on Sunday, leading to a failed cloture vote meant to move the bill forward.

Why it matters: The emergency legislation, which is expected to be one of the largest and most expensive stimulus packages in American history (it could grow beyond $2 trillion), would deliver desperately needed aid to American families, small businesses and corporations hit hardest by the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 22, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Sara FischerStef W. Kight

Campaigns turn to texting as coronavirus spreads

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Peer-to-peer (P2P) texting is experiencing a massive uptick in political campaigns throughout the country now that in-person campaign activities and forms of voter outreach are being suspended to protect public health, P2P experts and campaigns tell Axios.

Why it matters: Campaign tactics like rallies, town halls, phone banking and canvassing are becoming harder to do as officials urge people to quarantine themselves and stay at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy