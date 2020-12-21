Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Why vaccine mandates aren't an easy call

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Schools, employers and other big institutions will face enormously difficult decisions as they decide whether to mandate coronavirus vaccinations.

The big picture: The U.S. isn’t likely to see sweeping, government-ordered vaccine mandates, but there could be one-off requirements for specific groups of people. And each will have to balance the benefits against the risk of a backlash that could ultimately prolong the pandemic.

Why it matters: At least 75% of the country probably needs to get vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity, and widespread skepticism about the vaccine means there’s a chance we won’t get there.

  • “I don't think the pathway to a fully vaccinated public is through mandatory vaccinations,” Johns Hopkins epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo said. “I think that would actually backfire.”

Where it stands: The early vaccine rollout has sparked new speculation about some kind of system of “immunity passports” — proving you’ve been vaccinated in order to send your kids to school, go back to work or get on a plane. But that's probably not how it will work, at least in the short term.

  • For starters, experts generally agree that vaccines won’t be mandatory in almost any setting until they receive full FDA approval, which won’t happen until sometime next year.
  • Limited supplies also make mandates untenable: You can’t force someone to get a shot that’s not available to them.

More broadly, many of the institutions that could require proof of vaccination simply may not want to.

  • Businesses that are serving customers today — airlines flying full flights, for example — aren’t likely to start setting up new restrictions, accepting less risk than they’re accepting now.
  • Employers could require their workers to get vaccinated. But that would be highly controversial, and employees can seek exemptions on religious grounds. For now, more big companies are opting to encourage or facilitate voluntary vaccinations.

“There may be situations where proof of vaccination lets you obviate certain other measures” — like long quarantines or frequent testing — “but I am skeptical they would be mandated or should be mandated,” former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said.

Yes, but: There are some exceptions to this rule — institutions, most of them private, that may find mandates more appealing.

  • Health care facilities have long required their workers to get other vaccines, including flu shots. Experts agree they’re likely to do so in this case, too, and that they should.
  • Nursing homes might also want to explore mandatory vaccinations, said Ashish Jha, the dean of public health at Brown University.
  • And universities could begin requiring proof of vaccination for students who want to live on campus when classes begin in the fall, Jha said.

The stakes: Each university or nursing home or hospital system that imposes a vaccine mandate is only affecting a small group of similarly situated people. But eventually those small numbers could add up to a significant slice of the country.

  • And the more vaccine mandates are perceived as a major force in American life, some experts fear, the more controversial those policies will become — and by extension, the same will happen to the vaccines themselves.

Public schools — the most familiar source of vaccine mandates, and the biggest battleground for debates over those policies — probably won’t require coronavirus vaccinations any time soon.

  • Neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccines are authorized for use in children, and they haven’t been tested in children yet.
  • Children are also at low risk for serious illness, making them one of the lowest priorities as long as supplies remain limited.
  • But this could all be revisited by the time the next school year starts in August or September, when more studies will be completed, supplied will likely be ample and vaccines likely will have full FDA approval.

One big question: We still don’t know whether the initial COVID-19 vaccines simply prevent you from getting sick, or actually stop the virus from spreading.

  • If they don’t stop transmission, the case for requiring them is weaker — especially for groups, like children, who are at a low risk of serious infection to begin with, Nuzzo said.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
13 hours ago - Health

CDC panel says adults over 75, essential workers should be next in line for vaccine

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Falmouth Health Centre on Dec. 20 in Falmouth, England. Photo: Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Americans 75 and older along with roughly 30 million "frontline essential workers" should be next in line to get coronavirus vaccinations, a group of experts that make recommendations to the CDC voted on Sunday, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: Adults over 75 are eight times more likely to be hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus. Essential workers are at an elevated risk for COVID-19 infections and are disproportionately people of color, who face higher mortality rates from the coronavirus than white people.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: No evidence that U.K.'s new COVID-19 strain will affect vaccinations, U.S. surgeon general says.
  2. Vaccine: First shipments of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine sent in the U.S.
  3. Business: Instacart is latest gig company to request early vaccines for workers.
  4. Education: Teachers brace for tense, stressful 2021 — College students wrap up a stress-filled COVID fall semester.
  5. World: Countries restrict travel from U.K. to curb spread of coronavirus variant.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
17 hours ago - Health

U.S. surgeon general: No evidence that U.K.'s new COVID-19 strain will affect vaccinations

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Sunday there are "no indications" that a new strain of COVID-19, said to be identified in England, will slow U.S. vaccination efforts.

Driving the news: Italy, Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium have announced plans to restrict travel from the U.K. due to concerns over the new variant, which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "may be up to 70% more transmissible" than the original version of the disease.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow