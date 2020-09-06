46 mins ago - Health

Scott Gottlieb: Don't expect widely available coronavirus vaccine in 2020

The coronavirus may "spread more aggressively" in the winter, leading to a spike in cases in those months, former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

What he's saying: "In the wintertime, you see respiratory pathogens spread more aggressively, in part because people are indoors more, they're in congregate settings," Gottlieb said.

  • "[T]here is some impact of the cold weather on your ability to protect your upper airway from respiratory pathogens."
  • Gottlieb said coronaviruses are typically not summer pathogens, but a seasonal one that "really manifests itself in the fall and winter."

Worth noting: Gottlieb said there's an "extremely low" likelihood a coronavirus vaccine is available for widespread use before the end of the year, following reports the CDC has requested governors "urgently" speed up permit applications so vaccine distribution sites are operational by early November.

  • If a vaccine is available this year, Gottlieb said, it would likely be a "very staged introduction of the vaccine" for select groups that are at high risk for contracting the virus or for people who would be expected to have the worst outcomes from the disease.

Rebecca Falconer
12 hours ago - Health

Kamala Harris says she "would not trust" Trump on coronavirus vaccine

Sen. Kamala Harris during a campaign event on Aug. 27. Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris told CNN in an interview airing Sunday she "would not trust" President Trump "about the efficacy and the reliability" of a coronavirus vaccine if approved before November's election.

Driving the news: The CDC has requested governors "urgently" speed up their permit applications so vaccine distribution sites are operational by early November. The Trump administration has this week pushed back on questions of political interference in vaccine development.

Axios
Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 26,924,131 — Total deaths: 880,482— Total recoveries: 17,996,002Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 6,248,444— Total deaths: 188,573 — Total recoveries: 2,302,187 — Total tests: 82,099,363Map.
  3. Politics: How to prepare for an election facing unprecedented threats.
  4. World: Pope to take first trip since coronavirus lockdown — Pandemic erasing decade of global progress in child mortality rates — China calls for U.S. visitors to show negative COVID-19 tests.
  5. Sports: 77 of 130 major college football teams to play this season.
  6. World: India surpasses 4 million coronavirus cases.
Jacob Knutson
19 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scammers have stolen over $130 million in coronavirus-related schemes

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Over 100,000 Americans have collectively reported roughly $132 million in fraud losses from scams related to the coronavirus and government stimulus checks since the March start of the pandemic, according to Federal Trade Commission.

Why it matters: Coronavirus-related fraud complaints peaked in May when the IRS began sending its first round of stimulus checks. Congress has proposed a second stimulus.

