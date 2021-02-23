Sign up for our daily briefing

Pfizer and Moderna expect to double vaccine shipments by spring

UCHealth pharmacist Marissa Kim prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 20 in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Moderna and Pfizer plan to significantly boost vaccine shipments to the U.S. government by this spring, according to written testimony from company executives released Tuesday ahead of a House committee hearing on vaccines.

Where it stands: Pfizer expects to increase its weekly vaccine delivery from 4-5 million doses at the start of February to more than 13 million doses by mid-March, said John Young, Pfizer's chief business officer.

  • Moderna is working to deliver more than 40 million doses per month, doubling its current supply, and aims to ship another 100 million doses by the end of May, said Moderna president Stephen Hoge.

Between the lines: Both companies are studying potential booster shots in response to emerging coronavirus variants. Their vaccines have shown to be effective against the highly transmissible strains first seen in the U.K. and South Africa.

  • Pfizer is also studying booster effects in trial participants who have been fully vaccinated, Young said.
  • Moderna hopes to provide vaccinations to adolescents by the fall and is currently testing its vaccine's safety for children ages 12 to 18.

Be smart: The more Americans that are fully vaccinated, the faster that herd immunity will be reached — making it more difficult for the virus to spread.

What's next: Executives from the companies are slated to testify before the Energy and Commerce Committee Tuesday morning.

Go deeper on vaccines with our video short course.

Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Health

Over 500,000 dead from coronavirus in U.S.


Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

More than half a million people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: The death toll is larger than the total number of U.S. soldiers killed in action in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. It comes just one year after the country's first coronavirus death was confirmed.

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. death toll tops 500,000Americans wearing masks in 2022 is "possible," Fauci says.
  2. Vaccine: Modified vaccines for variants would not require large clinical trials, FDA says— Federal government to open mass vaccination site in Tampa.
  3. Economics: Small businesses say even second round of PPP loans not enoughU.S. growth expectations are going through the roof.
  4. Local: Denver breaks from Colorado's vaccine plan Twin Cities and some Midwest metros fare better economically than rest of U.S.
  5. World: Boris Johnson unveils roadmap to fully reopen England's economy by June.
Shawna Chen
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on COVID deaths milestone: "We have to resist becoming numb"

President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentleman Douglas Emhoff at the White House ceremony. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden urged Americans to "remember those we lost and remember those we left behind" in a candle-lighting ceremony Monday — noting the "grim milestone" of the U.S. surpassing 500,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Details: "As a nation, we can't accept such a cruel fate. We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow," the president said, calling on the U.S. to fight the coronavirus together.

