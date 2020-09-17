54 mins ago - Health

Pew: 49% of Americans would not get COVID-19 vaccine if available today

A health care worker holds a COVID-19 vaccine at the Research Centers of America (RCA) in Hollywood, Florida on Aug. 13. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

51% of U.S. adults would "definitely or probably" get a coronavirus vaccine if the treatment were available today, while 49% would not, according to a Pew survey published Thursday.

Why it matters: All major political and demographic groups said they are less likely to get a COVID-19 vaccine since May, Pew finds, although Republicans and Black adults are least likely.

By the numbers: Intent to get a vaccine fell from 72% in May to 51%.

  • 58% of Democrats said they would probably or definitely be vaccinated, while 44% of Republicans said they would — a 14-percentage point divide.
  • 32% of Black adults said they would definitely or probably get a vaccine, compared to 52% of White adults, 56% of Hispanics and 72% of Asian Americans.

Between the lines: Worries about side effects and uncertainty as to how effective a vaccine would be were commonly cited in the survey as reasons for wanting to avoid a vaccine if one were available.

  • Of the 49% Americans who said they would not get vaccinated, 76% attributed that opinion to side effects.

The big picture: There are eight potential vaccines in late-stage trials right now, per Axios' Sam Baker, and the first could reach FDA review as early as October or November.

The bottom line: A coronavirus vaccine is needed to reinforce herd immunity, especially without a significant loss of life.

Methodology: Survey of 10,093 respondents from the Pew American Trends Panel conducted from Sept. 8 to Sept. 13. MOE ± 1.6 percentage points.

Sam Baker
14 hours ago - Health

The risks of moving too fast on a coronavirus vaccine

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The scientific race for a coronavirus vaccine is moving at record-shattering speed. Making the most of that work — translating a successful clinical product into real-world progress — will require some patience.

Why it matters: If we get a vaccine relatively soon, the next big challenge will be balancing the need to get it into people's hands with the need to keep working on other solutions that might prove more effective.

Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 30,003,378 — Total deaths: 943,203— Total recoveries: 20,398,381Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 6,669,322 — Total deaths: 197,554 — Total recoveries: 2,525,573 — Total tests: 90,710,730Map
  3. Politics: Former Pence aide says she plans to vote for Joe Biden, accusing Trump of costing lives in his coronavirus response.
  5. Business: Retail sales return to pre-coronavirus trend.
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
13 hours ago - Health

Racial disparities during pandemic extend to health coverage losses

Reproduced from Avalere Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

The pandemic has exacerbated a racial disparity in insurance coverage, in addition to its myriad other racial inequities, per a new Avalere analysis.

Why it matters: Before the pandemic, Black and Latino Americans were already much less likely than white Americans to have employer-based coverage. And now they're losing that coverage at a greater rate.

