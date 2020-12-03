Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Vaccine shipment companies targeted by cyberattacks, IBM says

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A global phishing campaign has been trying to gain information from organizations working to ship coronavirus vaccines since September, IBM's cybersecurity arm said on Thursday.

Why it matters: Successfully distributing a COVID vaccine will already be challenging for the U.S. and other wealthy countries, especially to rural areas with less resources — while poorer countries are expected to have delayed access.

  • It is not clear if the goal of the phishing attacks, in which official-looking emails try and trick people into handing over credentials or privileged information, are intended to steal technology or trade secrets about shipping COVID vaccines or to sabotage the efforts, the New York Times notes.

What they're saying: IBM says that organizations in Italy, Germany, South Korea, Taiwan, the Czech Republic, and greater Europe were targeted with spear-phishing emails sent to sales, IT and finance executives — alongside some all-staff emails.

  • Homeland Security plans to warn the Trump administration's vaccine development effort, Operation Warp Speed, about the attacks on Thursday, per the NYT.
  • IBM and the DHS agree that the phishing attacks aim to steal network credentials from corporate executives and officials involved in building a supply chain to refrigerate and ship coronavirus vaccine doses, per the Times.

Of note: IBM said that the origin of the attacks is not known, but the specific targeting "potentially point to nation-state activity," or a government-sponsored attack.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
13 hours ago - World

Azar's UN remarks to take aim at China

Alex Azar during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing. Photo credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is expected to give a speech at a special session of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday that hails U.S. progress on coronavirus vaccines while criticizing — though not directly naming — China.

Why it matters: U.S. government officials are concerned that China will use the UN special session to spread disinformation about the origins of the virus and China's early missteps in handling the pandemic.

Axios
11 hours ago - Health

Obama, Bush and Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine in public

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, in 2017. Photo: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Barack Obama said during an interview on SiriusXM airing Thursday he'll take the COVID-19 vaccine and "may end up taking it on TV." Representatives for George W. Bush and Bill Clinton told CNN they'd also be willing to be inoculated in public.

Why it matters: The former presidents are hoping to instill confidence in the vaccines once authorized for use in the U.S. NIAID director Anthony Fauci has said the U.S. could have herd immunity by the end of next summer or fall if enough people get vaccinated.

Rebecca Falconer
13 hours ago - Health

WH coronavirus task force: States must "flatten the curve" to sustain health system

A walk-up Covid-19 testing site in San Fernando, California, on Nov. 24, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The White House coronavirus task force warned states "the COVID risk to all Americans is at a historic high" and to brace for another surge following Thanksgiving, per a report that emerged Wednesday.

Driving the news: "If you are under 40, you need to assume you became infected during the Thanksgiving period if you gathered beyond your immediate household," said the report, dated Nov. 29, first published by the Center for Public Integrity.

