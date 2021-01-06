Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Inside the vaccination delays

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

America's vaccination rollout is going much slower than expected, with only around 5 million vaccinations to date. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is causing record hospitalizations and deaths, with much of the country's economic and educational engine stuck in neutral.

Axios Re:Cap digs into what's gone wrong and what happens next, with STAT News senior reporter Helen Branswell.

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

Why the coronavirus vaccine rollout is behind schedule

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Poor timing, poor planning and a lack of resources have all led to a coronavirus vaccine rollout that is going much slower than anticipated.

Why it matters: The spread of the virus is vastly outpacing the U.S.’ efforts to inoculate people against it.

Go deeper
Orion Rummler
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy: "Help is needed" at U.S. Capitol after mob breaches building

A protester sits in the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) declared that "help is needed" in a live phone interview with CBS News, in response to a mob breaching the U.S. Capitol and Senate chambers following a "March for Trump" demonstration against certifying Electoral College votes.

What he's saying: “I think for the security of others, I think help is needed," McCarthy said. "Let's get this under control."

Go deeper
Jacob Knutson
21 mins ago - World

"Disgraceful scenes": World leaders condemn chaos at U.S. Capitol

Pro-Trump supporters on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

World leaders reacted with horror after a pro-Trump mob assaulted American democracy and the peaceful transfer of power by storming the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, as lawmakers were attempting to certify President-elect Biden's victory in November.

Why it matters: The U.S. government is typically a leading voice in condemning political violence all over the world.

Go deeper