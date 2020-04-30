1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Another 3.8 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Courtenay Brown
Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics via FRED; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

3.8 million people filed for unemployment last week, the Labor Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: While the pace of unemployment filings has slowed since its peak in late March, the number of workers who have lost their jobs in recent weeks — as efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic slammed the labor market — tops 30 million.

Between the lines: State labor departments have been overwhelmed by the rush of people seeking unemployment benefits.

  • Economists warn that some jobless workers have been unable to apply for benefits, so the number of unemployed could be higher than the weekly figures suggest.

The bottom line: The worst of the job losses could be behind us, but a staggering number of Americans are still losing jobs at historic rates.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported for the first time since the novel coronavirus outbreak began there no new domestic cases, and there were zero additional infections for a fourth consecutive day in Hong Kong Thursday, per the New York Times.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected almost 3.2 million people and killed over 227,700, per Johns Hopkins data Thursday. More than 981,000 have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Orion Rummler

Over 4 million Italian workers apply for coronavirus relief funds

A woman at the Piazza Navona in Rome on April 29. Photo: Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images

Over 4 million workers have applied to Italy's national welfare agency to get 600 euro payments (roughly $650) for wages lost due to the country's stay-at-home order, the agency tweeted on Wednesday.

The big picture: Italy plans to phase out of the world's longest-running coronavirus lockdown next week. As factories and construction sites reopen, the country will have to keep infections down to prevent another novel coronavirus spike.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has killed almost 61,000 Americans and infected over 1 million others in less than three months since the first known death in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 124,000 Americans have recovered from the virus and over 6 million tests have been conducted in the U.S. as of Thursday morning.

