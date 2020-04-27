29 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus may push the U.K. into worst economic downturn in centuries

Dion Rabouin
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

After seeing IHS Markit's readings on the depths of the decline in Britain's manufacturing and services sectors, Bank of England governor Gertjan Vlieghe warned that the U.K. may be in the grips of an economic contraction for the ages.

What they're saying: “Based on the early indicators, and based on the experience in other countries that were hit somewhat earlier than the U.K., it seems that we are experiencing an economic contraction that is faster and deeper than anything we have seen in the past century, or possibly several centuries,” Vlieghe said in a speech.

Driving the news: IHS Markit said Thursday that its U.K. composite purchasing managers index (PMI), which tracks both services and manufacturing, fell to 12.9 in April, down from 36 in March, which was the previous record low since the survey began in the 1990s.

  • The eurozone faced a similar reading, falling to 13.5 for the month. Neither the U.K. nor eurozone had ever seen a reading below 35 before.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Markets rallied in Asia Monday as several countries look to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index rose 2.4%.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.97 million people and killed over 206,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 868,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 965,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 226,000).

Updated 5 hours ago - Health
Stef W. Kight

Searching for answers in a pandemic

Data: Google; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

A detailed new analysis of how Google searches changed since January traces Americans' real-time scramble to get ahead of the pandemic as new information surfaced — from "What is coronavirus?" to "What is Zoom?"

Why it matters: The project by Google Trends, Schema and Axios shows how searches became more specific as infections spread across the United States — documenting Americans' urgency as questions shifted from the general to practical ones about how to protect themselves and how to get tested.

3 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Italy reports lowest single-day coronavirus death toll since March 12

Residents of Rome's Garbatella's district celebrate Italy’s annual Liberation Day on April 25. Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Italy reported 260 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus on Sunday, marking the country's lowest confirmed single-day death toll since the week of March 12, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined plans on Sunday to cautiously reopen parts of Italy, with manufacturing and construction set to start back on May 4, followed by shops on May 14. Bars, restaurants, cafes and other nonessential businesses will not open until at least June 1, and broad social distancing measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

17 hours ago - Health