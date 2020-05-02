Trump moves to replace HHS watchdog, following report on medical shortages

President Trump moved on Friday evening to replace the Health and Human Services watchdog, nominating assistant U.S. attorney Jason Weida for the role.

Why it matters: The current HHS inspector general, Christi Grimm, released a report last month that identified severe shortages of medical supplies in hospitals around the country as they battle the novel coronavirus, contradicting Trump's assertion of adequate supplies, the New York Times reports.

Grimm was also asked by House Democrats to investigate the removal of a doctor who said he was fired over his attempts to limit the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus and clashes with HHS leadership.

Flashback: President Trump attacked Grimm via Twitter in early April, claiming that she spent eight years with the Obama administration and calling her report "another Fake Dossier."

Grimm, in fact, was a career official who worked in the Clinton and Bush administrations.

What's next: Weida needs to be confirmed by the Senate before his appointment to the agency.

