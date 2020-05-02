56 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump moves to replace HHS watchdog, following report on medical shortages

Orion Rummler

President Trump at the White House on May 1. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump moved on Friday evening to replace the Health and Human Services watchdog, nominating assistant U.S. attorney Jason Weida for the role.

Why it matters: The current HHS inspector general, Christi Grimm, released a report last month that identified severe shortages of medical supplies in hospitals around the country as they battle the novel coronavirus, contradicting Trump's assertion of adequate supplies, the New York Times reports.

Flashback: President Trump attacked Grimm via Twitter in early April, claiming that she spent eight years with the Obama administration and calling her report "another Fake Dossier."

  • Grimm, in fact, was a career official who worked in the Clinton and Bush administrations.

What's next: Weida needs to be confirmed by the Senate before his appointment to the agency.

House panel: White House blocks Fauci testimony on coronavirus

Fauci speaks next to Deborah Birx, in a meeting with President Trump on April 29. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has blocked Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, from testifying on the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Fauci has often given Americans a reality check on the administration's response to the coronavirus and has garnered bipartisan credibility for his straight-forward approach to the crisis.

May 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Trump says there are enough coronavirus tests for the Senate

President Trump in the White House on May 1. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday claimed that there are enough coronavirus tests for senators returning this week to Washington, D.C.

Driving the news: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Twitter late Friday that the agency would send three Abbott point of care machines and 1,000 coronavirus tests for the Senate's use, after the Capitol's attending physician said he did not have enough equipment for widespread testing of all senators.

May 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 3,408,869 — Total deaths: 242,296 — Total recoveries — 1,083,533Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,126,519 — Total deaths: 66,051 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,551,810Map.
  3. Public health: New York releases preliminary antibody test resultsFDA grants emergency authorization of remdesivir to treat coronavirus.
  4. Trump: Trump moves to replace HHS watchdog — POTUS says there are enough coronavirus tests for Senate — Kayleigh McEnany holds her first White House press briefing.
  5. World: India extends coronavirus lockdown by 2 weeks — Protestors gather for International Workers' Day.
  6. Federal government: Pelosi and McConnell reject additional coronavirus tests for Congress — House panel: White House blocks Fauci testimony on coronavirus.
  7. Business: Divisions continue in states reopening economiesU.S. farmers markets reopen Berkshire Hathaway didn't buy the coronavirus dip.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

