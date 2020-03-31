Scenes out of New York, including bleak hospital images played on Fox News, struck a nerve with President Trump and caused him to drop his aspiration of reopening America by Easter, senior administration officials tell Axios.

Between the lines: By the time the president's medical advisers showed him modeling on Sunday of predicted deaths, emotional and economic factors had been bearing on him for days.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also played a key role, according to two sources familiar with the conversations.

Mnuchin told Trump the Fed's actions and the $2.2 trillion dollar congressional rescue bill would sufficiently cushion the short term blow once the money gets into people's hands.

Mnuchin's message, according to one of those sources: "If you’re going to put more than 5 trillion out in a quarter, you’re going to make up for enough of that activity."

The distancing extension became, in Trump's mind, less risky than rolling back the guidance, even though he remained fixated on the economy and the stock market, according to another source who spoke with Trump.

The source said Trump had already signaled to the market that he's willing to spend whatever it takes to keep the economy afloat. And he's already signaled strongly that he doesn’t like the idea of an extended shutdown.

"Better to overextend now and reopen sooner than people expect," the source said. "The fact he’s already signaled he doesn’t like it and [the stimulus] act passed seems enough for the market."

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, his top medical advisers on the virus, made presentations in the Oval Office on Sunday.