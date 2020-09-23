Poll: 51% of Republicans trust Trump on coronavirus more than the CDC

Americans' political affiliations could determine which source they trust for information about the coronavirus, with 51% of Republicans saying they trust President Trump over CDC scientists, according to a Quinnipiac poll out Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's another indication of how partisan politics have consumed the national conversation about the virus, and how President Trump's attacks on his own health officials have affected public opinion.

An Axios-Ipsos coronavirus poll out in June showed a political divide on mask-wearing habits based on party affiliation.

Trump and top government scientists have at times given conflicting messages about the virus, with Trump claiming earlier this month that his CDC director was "incorrect" and "confused" about the timeline for widespread vaccine distribution.

By the numbers: 70% of all likely voters who responded to the poll said they trust CDC scientists more than President Trump, while 21% chose the president.

51% of Republican respondents preferred President Trump, while 36% chose CDC scientists.

respondents preferred President Trump, while 36% chose CDC scientists. 97% of Democratic respondents chose the CDC, while 1% said they prefer President Trump.

The big picture: 42% of all voters approved of President Trump's response to the coronavirus, while 56% said they disapprove. 87% of Republicans disapproved, while 96% of Democrats approved.

Methodology: The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,302 likely voters nationwide from September 17 - 21. It has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

