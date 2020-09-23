17 mins ago - Health

Poll: 51% of Republicans trust Trump on coronavirus more than the CDC

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Americans' political affiliations could determine which source they trust for information about the coronavirus, with 51% of Republicans saying they trust President Trump over CDC scientists, according to a Quinnipiac poll out Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's another indication of how partisan politics have consumed the national conversation about the virus, and how President Trump's attacks on his own health officials have affected public opinion.

  • An Axios-Ipsos coronavirus poll out in June showed a political divide on mask-wearing habits based on party affiliation.
  • Trump and top government scientists have at times given conflicting messages about the virus, with Trump claiming earlier this month that his CDC director was "incorrect" and "confused" about the timeline for widespread vaccine distribution.

By the numbers: 70% of all likely voters who responded to the poll said they trust CDC scientists more than President Trump, while 21% chose the president.

  • 51% of Republican respondents preferred President Trump, while 36% chose CDC scientists.
  • 97% of Democratic respondents chose the CDC, while 1% said they prefer President Trump.

The big picture: 42% of all voters approved of President Trump's response to the coronavirus, while 56% said they disapprove. 87% of Republicans disapproved, while 96% of Democrats approved.

Go deeper: The CDC's crumbling reputation

Methodology: The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,302 likely voters nationwide from September 17 - 21. It has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 31,717,955 — Total deaths: 973,014 Total recoveries: 21,795,005Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 6,913,046 — Total deaths: 201,319 — Total recoveries: 2,646,959 — Total tests: 96,612,436Map.
  3. Health: CDC director says over 90% of Americans have not yet been exposed to coronavirus — Supply shortages continue to plague testing.
  4. Politics: Fauci clashes with Rand Paul at COVID hearing: "You're not listening" — FDA chief vows agency will not accept political pressure on coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Vaccines: Johnson & Johnson begins large phase 3 trial — The FDA plans to toughen standards.
  6. Sports: Less travel is causing the NBA to see better basketball.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
23 hours ago - Health

CDC releases holiday season guidance to curb COVID-19 spread

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued holiday-specific guidelines this week to limit COVID-19 risks posed by gatherings and celebrations prior to the fall and winter holidays.

Why it matters: With the flu season just around the corner, medical experts are worried about the likelihood of battling COVID-19 and influenza at the same time. The coronavirus has now killed 200,000 Americans, and the U.S. is averaging roughly 830 per day. Cases and deaths could worsen again as the weather gets colder and people move indoors.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
4 hours ago - Health

FDA chief vows agency will not accept political pressure on coronavirus vaccine

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn promised that "science will guide our decision" for a coronavirus vaccine at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Why it matters: More Americans are expressing doubt about a first-generation vaccine, despite President Trump's efforts to push an unrealistic timeline that conflicts with medical experts in his administration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!