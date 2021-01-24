Sign up for our daily briefing

Deborah Birx went "on the road" for local COVID efforts to avoid White House censorship

Deborah Birx, who served as White House coronavirus response coordinator under former President Trump, described on Sunday disarray, a lack of communication and the spread of misinformation inside Trump's White House as it attempted to handle the Covid-19 crisis.

Driving the news: Birx told CBS' "Face the Nation" that she was censored by the Trump administration, and blocked from appearing on national news media, forcing her to go "out on the road" to work with state and local officials on their pandemic response.

  • Birx, who was tasked with coordinating the federal response to the virus, said she believed Trump received coronavirus data in his briefings that she did not provide, and that some in the building believed the pandemic was a hoax.
  • She revealed during the interview that the White House did not provide her a full-time staff, and that she instead had "one incredible support person" helping her.

The intrigue: The former diplomat said she "always" considered quitting her role, partly because of longtime colleagues labeling her as a political actor, and because of the stress that public scrutiny put on her family.

Asked if she believed the Trump administration suppressed vital information on the pandemic to win the election, Birx responded: "I don't know what their motivation was. I know that I was so frustrated that I realized that the only way — that if I could not get a voice internally, that I could get a voice out at the state level."

Birx suggested the president's description of the coronavirus as a "hoax" hurt the response to the virus.

  • "When you have a pandemic when you're relying on every American to change their behavior, communication is absolutely key," Birx said. "And so every time a statement was made by a political leader that wasn't consistent with public health needs, that derailed our response."

Go deeper: Fauci says Trump administration's lack of facts on COVID "very likely" cost lives

Orion Rummler
3 mins ago - Health

U.S. surpasses 25 million COVID cases

A mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 22 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The U.S has confirmed more than 25 million coronavirus cases, per Johns Hopkins data updated on Sunday.

The big picture: President Biden has said he expects the country's death toll to exceed 500,000 people by next month, as the rate of deaths due to the virus continues to escalate.

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP implosion: Trump threats, payback

Spotted last week on a work van in Evansville, Ind. Photo: Sam Owens/The Evansville Courier & Press via Reuters

The GOP is getting torn apart by a spreading revolt against party leaders for failing to stand up for former President Trump and punish his critics.

Why it matters: Republican leaders suffered a nightmarish two months in Washington. Outside the nation’s capital, it's even worse.

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

The limits of Biden's plan to cancel student debt

Data: New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax; Chart: Axios Visuals

There’s a growing consensus among Americans who want President Biden to cancel student debt — but addressing the ballooning debt burden is much more complicated than it seems.

Why it matters: Student debt is stopping millions of Americans from buying homes, buying cars and starting families. And the crisis is rapidly getting worse.

