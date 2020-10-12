39 mins ago - Health

The huge return on investing in coronavirus tests

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

COVID testing in Rome. Photo: Tiziana Fabi/AFP via Getty Images

Government spending on testing and contact tracing pays for itself more than 30 times over, according to a new paper published by the American Medical Association.

What they found: Harvard economists David Cutler and Lawrence Summers (yes, that Larry Summers) calculated the total cost of the coronavirus pandemic at more than $16 trillion in the United States alone. Of that, about $7 trillion is attributable to loss of life and long-term impairment from the disease.

  • Enhanced testing and tracing would cost about $6 million per 100,000 inhabitants, they calculate. Out of that population, 14 lives would be saved, on which they place a value of $96 million, and 33 critical and severe cases would be avoided, representing savings of $80 million.
  • That adds up to $176 million in benefits from $6 million in costs — before taking into account any second-order effects from even fewer cases down the road.

The bottom line: "Currently, the U.S. prioritizes spending on acute treatment," write Cutler and Summers, "with far less spending on public health services and infrastructure."

  • Going forward, they write, "a minimum of 5% of any COVID economic relief intervention should be devoted to such health measures."

Coronavirus dashboard

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in Capitol —Sen. Mike Lee attends Supreme Court confirmation hearing in-person after COVID diagnosis.
  2. Health: Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get vaccine — What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing.
  3. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier lockdown system for England.
  4. Sports: The NFL faces a scheduling puzzle after Broncos-Patriots postponement.
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
12 hours ago - Health

What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The White House coronavirus outbreak has provided a high-profile example of the limitations of rapid diagnostic testing.

Why it matters: New kinds of tests are quickly coming onto the market and being used in places like schools and nursing homes, adding urgency to the debate over how such testing should be used.

Rebecca Falconer
19 hours ago - World

U.K. PM Boris Johnson to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The U.K.'s hospitality industry has begun a legal challenge to prevent new local coronavirus lockdown rules for England being announced Monday from taking effect, per Reuters.

Driving the news: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a meeting Oct. 7 "to determine the final interventions." He is expected to announce a three-tier alert system to tackle areas where COVID-19 is surging, the BBC notes.

