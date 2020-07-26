59 mins ago - Health

Ex-CDC head: Total tests conducted is a "useless number" if results are delayed

Former CDC director Tom Frieden said on "Fox News Sunday" that the total number of coronavirus tests administered is "useless" if the results are delayed, and that a better metric is how many tests have been done that come back within 24 to 48 hours.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's testing coordinator Adm. Brett Giroir said Sunday that the average turnaround time for coronavirus test results in the U.S. is 4.27 days, and that this figure has increased because of massive demand.

  • This makes it difficult to trace and isolated infected people, a key practice for containing the spread of the virus that other countries like South Korea have mastered.
  • The U.S. has administered over 50 million coronavirus tests in total, but the virus has continued to spread at severe levels. There are over 4.1 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

What he's saying: "Everyone in this country should be able to know very easily what's the risk in my community and how well is my community doing bringing that risk down so I and my family can be safe."

  • "To do that, we need simple things like — not how many tests are being done, that's a useless number. How many tests are being done that come back within 24 and 48 hours? That's important."
  • "And we need to know things like of the cases diagnosed today, how many of them were isolated within 48 hours, 72 hours, because that's how you stop the chain of transmission."
  • "That's how other countries are getting a handle on the pandemic. And we can do that here also, but we need to be on the same page."

Axios
2020-07-26 - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of novel coronavirus cases surpassed 16 million globally early Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data.

By the numbers: More than 644,500 people have died from the virus worldwide, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 9.2 million have recovered.

Axios
2020-07-26 - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 16,100,905 — Total deaths: 645,482 — Total recoveries — 9,289,876Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 4,197,184 — Total deaths: 146,632 — Total recoveries: 1,279,414 — Total tested: 50,635,683Map.
  3. World: Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus.
  4. Health: Ex-CDC head: Total tests conducted is a "useless number" if results are delayed — Trump testing czar concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long.
  5. Congress: Pelosi rules out liability protections for employers of "essential workers" — White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages.
Rebecca Falconer
2020-07-26 - World

North Korea puts city on lockdown over suspected coronavirus case

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2019. Photo: Manan Vatsayana/AFP via Getty Images

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un ordered Kaesong City, near the border with South Korea, to be placed on lockdown and declared a "maximum emergency" because of a suspected coronavirus case, state media reported on Sunday.

Why it matters: If the person is found to have COVID-19, it would mark the first time Pyongyang has publicly confirmed having a case in the country. The isolated state has previously insisted it's free of the pandemic, although experts have cast doubt on the claim.

