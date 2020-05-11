11 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus reveals scary, unexpected symptoms

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Doctors continue to learn about more the scary and surprising symptoms of the coronavirus as the pandemic rages on, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The respiratory harm, as we all know, is very bad. But that's also what doctors and scientists were expecting to see when COVID-19 first emerged. They've also been taken aback by a raft of unexpected, harder-to-explain health effects.

  • In addition to coughing and a fever, potential symptoms are now believed to include, for some patients, a loss of smell, purple toes, pinkeye, vomiting and diarrhea.
  • And in addition to attacking patients' lungs, doctors now believe COVID-19 can cause strokes, kidney damage and problems with the immune system, and can weaken the muscles in the heart.
  • It also seems to be infecting more children than expected.

Between the lines: The virus appears to do major damage to blood cells, which likely helps explain why it's able to attack so many of the body's systems, and its damage to the heart in particular, the Post reports.

Related: Many doctors are now second-guessing the use of ventilators, because some coronavirus patients are able to function just fine even with oxygen levels so low that they should be unconscious, the Wall Street Journal reports.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand will lift some of the world's strictest lockdown measures this week with the country on track to eliminate the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a briefing Monday as she announced a gradual move to alert level 2.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 282,000 worldwide as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 8.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 224,000).

Doctors face new urgency to solve children and coronavirus puzzle

Children in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood in New York. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Solving the mystery of how the coronavirus impacts children has gained sudden steam, as doctors try to determine if there's a link between COVID-19 and kids with a severe inflammatory illness, and researchers try to pin down their contagiousness before schools reopen.

Driving the news: New York state's health department is investigating "up to 85 cases" of the illness in children, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at press briefing on Sunday. The state's hospitals had previously reported 73 cases on Saturday.

Exclusive: Biometric ID company CLEAR to offer coronavirus screening for businesses

Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The biometric ID company CLEAR is introducing a new product that will link personal health data to verified IDs to help businesses screen employees for COVID-19 as they return to work.

Why it matters: Before businesses can effectively reopen, workers and customers need to be assured that they're unlikely to encounter coronavirus infections. Linking COVID-19 to IDs could make that easier, but to be fully effective, it requires a more vigorous and reliable testing regimen, as well as public acceptance of a new level of tech-enabled health surveillance.

