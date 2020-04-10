55 mins ago - Health

Surgeon general: Most of the U.S. won't be able to reopen May 1

Fadel Allassan

Most of the U.S. will be unable to resume normal life on May 1, the end of the White House's 30-day campaign to slow the spread of coronavirus, Surgeon General Jerome Adams told Fox News' Ed Henry Friday.

Why it matters: Adams' stance conflicts with some signals from others in the federal government as to when the economy should functionally reopen. President Trump's aides have been encouraged by data showing fewer deaths than previously projected, and have pushed for a May 1 reboot, Axios' Jonathan Swan reports.

What they're saying: "Most of the country will not, to be honest with you, but some will," Adams told Henry on-air. "That's how we'll reopen the country, place by place, bit by bit based on the data."

Earlier this week, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Politico that the economy could restart "in the next four to eight weeks."

Ed Henry: "So is May 1, the beginning of May as you just referred to, as the president has referred to, is that a realistic timetable to reopen the country?"
Jerome Adams: "Well we're going to be data-driven. I absolutely agree with Dr. Fauci. Now is the time to continue to lean into this, because we know that the more that we participate in social distancing, the flatter the curve is and the quicker we can get to the other side. There are places around the country that have seen consistently low levels and as we ramp up testing and can feel more confident that these places actually can do surveillance and can do public health follow-up, some places will be able to think about opening on May 1st."

The other side: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin told CNBC he believes the U.S. could reopen for business in May.

World coronavirus updates: Global deaths surpass 100,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Worldwide deaths from the coronavirus pandemic surpassed 100,000 people on Friday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the coronavirus crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization has cautionedthat moving too fast will undermine the sacrifices made so far.

Rebecca FalconerOrion RummlerMarisa Fernandez

U.S. coronavirus updates: 30 days of social distancing may not be enough

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Surgeon General Jerome Adams disagreed Friday that the federal government's 30-day campaign will provide enough time for all Americans to resume their work and lifestyles.

Where it stands: President Trump has been increasingly frustrated with the pandemic's impact on the economy and pushed for a May 1 reopening. Government projections show that lifting social distancing restrictions after just 30 days will lead to a dramatic infection spike this summer and that death tolls would rival doing nothing, the New York Times reports.

Sam Baker

We can't just flip the switch on the coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It feels like some big, terrible switch got flipped when the coronavirus upended our lives — so it’s natural to want to simply flip it back. But that is not how the return to normalcy will go.

The big picture: Even as the number of illnesses and deaths in the U.S. start to fall, and we start to think about leaving the house again, the way forward will likely be slow and uneven. This may feel like it all happened suddenly, but it won't end that way.

