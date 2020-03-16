Stock trading halted again amid coronavirus crisis
Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
The New York Stock Exchange halted trading for the third time in a week on Monday, after stocks dropped 7%, triggering a 15-minute pause in trading.
Why it matters: Worry about the coronavirus outbreak's economic impact is still gripping markets — after a reprieve on Friday — despite aggressive action from the Federal Reserve.
The big picture: Outside the U.S., a massive sell-off resumed around the globe as the pandemic worsens and governments ramped up efforts to contain the outbreak.
- Europe's main stock index fell as much as 8%, while stocks in Italy and Germany fell 10%. Stocks in Hong Kong fell more than 4%.
- In the U.S., pre-market futures trading showed stock indices hitting the lowest levels allowed before trading was curbed.
The bottom line: Economists agree the near-halt to economic activity to prevent further spread of the coronavirus will put a big dent in growth. The question is how bad it will be.
- On Monday morning, a Federal Reserve survey of business conditions in New York saw the biggest month-over-month drop ever and fell to its lowest level since 2009.
- Manufacturers said they cooled hiring and cut workers' hours amid a sharp decline in new orders.