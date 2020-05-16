In photos: More businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire

More businesses reopened across the U.S. this weekend as states allowed stay-at-home orders to expire and lifted some quarantine restrictions.

Driving the news: The CDC posted six new one-page tools on Thursday that advise businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, camps, child care centers and mass transit systems on how to safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

What's happening: Stay-at-home orders lapsed in Maryland, Louisiana, Arizona, Vermont and Maryland on Friday, per a New York Times analysis.

New York, Virginia and Oregon are extending stay-at-home orders while allowing certain regions and businesses — designated as low-risk — to reopen, per the Times.

Wisconsin's stay-at-home order was blocked by the state's Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The big picture: Most states are making progress on coronavirus testing and finding fewer infections, Axios' Andrew Witherspoon and Sam Baker report.

Customers eat and drink at the Brat Stop in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about five minutes from the Illinois border, on May 15. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Families wait for a movie at the Warwick Drive-In on May 15 in Warwick, New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) allowed drive-in theaters to reopen this week. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Visitors at Zion National Park on May 15 in Springdale, Utah. The park resumed limited operations on Wednesday. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Kim Hannon, owner of a boutique in Grasonville, Maryland, pours champagne to celebrate as she opens for business on May 15. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) allowed stores, houses of worship and salons to open on Friday. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Jacob Schoberg in the J. Roberts men's apparel store on May 15 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

