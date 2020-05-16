In photos: More businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire
Customers at the Someplace Else II bar and restaurant on May 15 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
More businesses reopened across the U.S. this weekend as states allowed stay-at-home orders to expire and lifted some quarantine restrictions.
Driving the news: The CDC posted six new one-page tools on Thursday that advise businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, camps, child care centers and mass transit systems on how to safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
What's happening: Stay-at-home orders lapsed in Maryland, Louisiana, Arizona, Vermont and Maryland on Friday, per a New York Times analysis.
- New York, Virginia and Oregon are extending stay-at-home orders while allowing certain regions and businesses — designated as low-risk — to reopen, per the Times.
- Wisconsin's stay-at-home order was blocked by the state's Supreme Court on Wednesday.
The big picture: Most states are making progress on coronavirus testing and finding fewer infections, Axios' Andrew Witherspoon and Sam Baker report.
