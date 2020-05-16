33 mins ago - Health

In photos: More businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire

Customers at the Someplace Else II bar and restaurant on May 15 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

More businesses reopened across the U.S. this weekend as states allowed stay-at-home orders to expire and lifted some quarantine restrictions.

Driving the news: The CDC posted six new one-page tools on Thursday that advise businesses, restaurants and bars, schools, camps, child care centers and mass transit systems on how to safely reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

What's happening: Stay-at-home orders lapsed in Maryland, Louisiana, Arizona, Vermont and Maryland on Friday, per a New York Times analysis.

  • New York, Virginia and Oregon are extending stay-at-home orders while allowing certain regions and businesses — designated as low-risk — to reopen, per the Times.
  • Wisconsin's stay-at-home order was blocked by the state's Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The big picture: Most states are making progress on coronavirus testing and finding fewer infections, Axios' Andrew Witherspoon and Sam Baker report.

Customers eat and drink at the Brat Stop in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about five minutes from the Illinois border, on May 15. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
Families wait for a movie at the Warwick Drive-In on May 15 in Warwick, New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) allowed drive-in theaters to reopen this week. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Visitors at Zion National Park on May 15 in Springdale, Utah. The park resumed limited operations on Wednesday. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images
Kim Hannon, owner of a boutique in Grasonville, Maryland, pours champagne to celebrate as she opens for business on May 15. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) allowed stores, houses of worship and salons to open on Friday. Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Jacob Schoberg in the J. Roberts men's apparel store on May 15 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

An official with China’s National Health Commission on Friday suggested that some labs had destroyed coronavirus samples at the start of the country's outbreak due to biosafety reasons, the New York Times reports.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.5 million people and killed over 308,000 as of Friday. More than 1.6 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 10.7 million tests), followed by Russia (over 272,000).

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

States need to figure out how to hold safe elections by this fall, when the virus will still be spreading.

Why it matters: In the next few months, decisions by state and federal courts and lawmakers, governors and local election officials will determine how Americans cast their ballots in the middle of a pandemic.

Grand Canyon gradually reopens amid coronavirus pandemic

Photo: George Rose/Getty Images

Grand Canyon National Park began granting increased recreational access to select areas on Friday as Arizona's stay-at-home orders expired, following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local public health authorities.

The big picture: The National Park Service said it's evaluating how to reopen parks and public spaces on a case-by-case basis. Of the 419 parks operated by the National Park Service, more than 150 remain closed due to the coronavirus.

