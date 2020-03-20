1 hour ago - Sports

Coronavirus travel bans could strand foreign athletes in U.S. sports leagues

Jeff Tracy
Data: Axios reporting; Chart: Axios Visuals

American sports leagues have become increasingly global over the last couple decades, which is inarguably a boon to business and fans alike.

Why it matters: The global nature of American professional sports represents our shrinking world, increased diversity and the melting pot of cultures that this country was built on, but right now, as with everything else, it's hard not to look at this through the lens of the coronavirus.

  • How many players in the three major leagues most impacted by this — the NBA, NHL and MLB — are stuck, thousands of miles from their families, wondering when they'll see them next?

Driving the news: The NBA and NBPA have issued a memo telling players that they are barred from traveling outside North America.

  • The NHL and MLB have not, to this point, enacted similar bans, as both leagues trailed the NBA in discovering players who'd tested positive.

The NBA (491 players) has the highest percentage of Americans, but also the greatest global reach, despite being the smallest of the three leagues:

  • U.S.: 363 players (73.9%)
  • Canada: 21 (4.3%)
  • France: 13 (2.6%)
  • Australia: 7 (1.4%)
  • Serbia, Germany, Croatia: 6 (1.2% each)
  • Turkey, Spain, Latvia: 4 (0.8% each)
  • Slovenia, Nigeria, Italy, Greece, Brazil: 3 (0.6% each)
  • 11 countries: 2 (0.4% each)
  • 20 countries: 1 (0.2% each)

MLB (1,192 players) just barely trails the NBA in terms of American representation:

  • U.S.: 822 players (69%)
  • Dominican Republic: 150 (12.6%)
  • Venezuela: 91 (7.6%)
  • Cuba: 28 (2.3%)
  • Puerto Rico: 23 (1.9%)
  • Mexico: 16 (1.3%)
  • Canada: 11 (0.9%)
  • Colombia: 9 (0.8%)
  • Japan, Panama: 8 (0.7% each)
  • Curaçao: 6 (0.5%)
  • South Korea: 4 (0.3%)
  • Four countries: 2 (0.2% each)
  • Eight countries: 1 (0.1% each)

The NHL (731 players), as you could have guessed, has by far the largest non-American contingent:

  • Canada: 305 players (42%)
  • U.S.: 201 (27.5%)
  • Sweden: 83 (11.4%)
  • Russia, Finland: 35 (4.8% each)
  • Czech Republic: 32 (4.4%)
  • Switzerland: 10 (1.4%)
  • Denmark: 8 (1.1%)
  • Germany: 6 (0.8%)
  • Latvia: 4 (0.5%)
  • France, Austria: 3 (0.4% each)
  • Six countries: 1 (0.1% each)

The bottom line: Maybe a couple hundred homesick athletes doesn't move the needle for you in the same way that a shortage of ventilators, tests and answers does, but while fans clamor for their favorite leagues to start back up again, it's important to remember what the athletes are going through, too.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Kevin Durant among 4 Brooklyn Nets to test positive for coronavirus

Photo: Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the NBA team announced in a statement Tuesday.

The state of play: One of the four players is exhibiting symptoms, and the others are asymptomatic. All, including Kevin Durant, are currently self-isolating, along with the rest of the team and travel party.

Go deeperArrowMar 17, 2020 - Sports
Kendall Baker

Major sports leagues are easing up on marijuana

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With public support for marijuana legalization at an all-time high, and more athletes using cannabis to treat pain, the four major U.S. sports leagues are reducing restrictions and punishments — though the NBA lags behind the other three.

By the numbers: Recreational marijuana use is legal in 11 states, plus the District of Columbia, and medical marijuana is permitted in 33. 101 0f the 123 teams (82.1%) across the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL play in those states.

Go deeperArrowMar 4, 2020 - Sports
Kendall Baker

Mark Cuban predicts social media explosion from bored athletes

Mark Cuban reacts to a call as the Mavericks play the Portland Trail Blazers in Dallas in January. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban, who quickly announced that he'd pay workers "as if the games happened" during the NBA shutdown, spoke with Axios by email yesterday.

The big picture: The cancellation of sports due to the coronavirus — the NBA, March Madness, MLB spring training and more — is what has hit some Americans the hardest, serving as a reality check as to just how serious this situation is.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Sports