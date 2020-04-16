In photos: South Korea's ruling party wins in landslide amid outbreak
Lee Nak-yon (center R), South Korea's former prime minister and candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, shakes hands with Lee Hae-chan (center L), chairman of the ruling Democratic Party, at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 15. Photo: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images
South Korean President Moon Jae-in's left-leaning ruling party won the largest majority of seats in 30 years in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, per the New York Times.
The big picture: The country's election marked the first national poll held worldwide since the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic. Voters casting ballots in-person were required to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked, following record-high early voting participation, AP reports.
- Over 10,500 people have contracted the virus as of Wednesday, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 7,600 people have recovered and 225 people have died.
