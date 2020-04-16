2 hours ago - World

In photos: South Korea's ruling party wins in landslide amid outbreak

Orion Rummler

Lee Nak-yon (center R), South Korea's former prime minister and candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, shakes hands with Lee Hae-chan (center L), chairman of the ruling Democratic Party, at the National Assembly in Seoul on April 15. Photo: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's left-leaning ruling party won the largest majority of seats in 30 years in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, per the New York Times.

The big picture: The country's election marked the first national poll held worldwide since the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic. Voters casting ballots in-person were required to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked, following record-high early voting participation, AP reports.

  • Over 10,500 people have contracted the virus as of Wednesday, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 7,600 people have recovered and 225 people have died.
South Korean election officials sort voting papers for ballot counting in a Seoul gymnasium on April 15. Photo: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images
A woman has her temperature checked upon his arrival to cast her vote on April 15 in Seoul. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Defector and former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong Ho secures a majority vote in his Gangnam constituency on behalf of the conservative United Future Party (UFP) April 16. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
South Korean citizens cast their votes in a polling station in Seoul on April 15. Photo: Jong Hyun Kim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
An official stands in a voting booth for people in self-quarantine on April 15. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
Voters wait in line in Seoul on April 15. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Lee Nak-yon (C front), South Korea's former prime minister and candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, and his party members watch televisions showing exit polls in Seoul on April 15. Photo: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images
Voters wait in line at a polling station in Uiwang, South Korea. Photo: Simon Shin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Voters wait in line at a polling station in Seoul on April 15. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images
South Koreans cast their ballot during early voting in Seoul on April 10. Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Food banks demand surges amid coronavirus crisis

People wait on line standing in squares 6 feet apart at a food bank in Edgewood, Washington, April 4. Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

There's been an upsurge in demand for food banks across the U.S. because of the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: Feeding America, the largest network of food banks in the U.S., projects a $1.4 billion shortfall over the next six months. "School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and stay-at-home orders will disproportionately impact people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity, an increase of 46%," the nonprofit said in a statement.

Jacob Knutson

Pope Francis delivers Palm Sunday sermon to empty St. Peter’s Basilica

Photo: Alberto Pizzoli/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Francis called on listeners in his Palm Sunday sermon — on the first day of Holy Week — to "reach out to those who are suffering and those most in need" during the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Francis delivered his message inside an empty St. Peter’s Basilica, broadcasting it over the internet to churches around the world.

Ursula Perano

Wisconsin won't be declaring a winner tonight

A Wisconsin poll worker wearing PPE guides people through a line outside of a polling place. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Polls for Wisconsin's primary elections closed at 9pm ET Tuesday, but results won't be released until April 13 due to a back-and-forth on absentee voting amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: Democratic Gov. Tony Evers attempted to delay the state's election in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in polling places. The Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned his order Monday and said the election must be held on Tuesday as originally scheduled.

