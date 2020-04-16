South Korean President Moon Jae-in's left-leaning ruling party won the largest majority of seats in 30 years in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, per the New York Times.

The big picture: The country's election marked the first national poll held worldwide since the novel coronavirus was declared a pandemic. Voters casting ballots in-person were required to wear face masks and have their temperatures checked, following record-high early voting participation, AP reports.

Over 10,500 people have contracted the virus as of Wednesday, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 7,600 people have recovered and 225 people have died.

South Korean election officials sort voting papers for ballot counting in a Seoul gymnasium on April 15. Photo: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images

A woman has her temperature checked upon his arrival to cast her vote on April 15 in Seoul. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Defector and former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong Ho secures a majority vote in his Gangnam constituency on behalf of the conservative United Future Party (UFP) April 16. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

South Korean citizens cast their votes in a polling station in Seoul on April 15. Photo: Jong Hyun Kim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

An official stands in a voting booth for people in self-quarantine on April 15. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Voters wait in line in Seoul on April 15. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Lee Nak-yon (C front), South Korea's former prime minister and candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, and his party members watch televisions showing exit polls in Seoul on April 15. Photo: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP via Getty Images

Voters wait in line at a polling station in Uiwang, South Korea. Photo: Simon Shin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Voters wait in line at a polling station in Seoul on April 15. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

South Koreans cast their ballot during early voting in Seoul on April 10. Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper: Countries grapple with how to hold elections during coronavirus