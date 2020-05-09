1 hour ago - Health

South Dakota Gov. threatens legal action against Sioux coronavirus checkpoints

Eagle Butte, South Dakota, the center of the Cheyenne River Reservation, in August 2019. Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem threatened legal action on Friday against the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe if their coronavirus checkpoints are not removed within 48 hours.

The big picture: Native Americans and other people of color are more likely to become seriously ill from the coronavirus due to chronic health conditions and the effects of economic inequality, several studies have found.

What's happening: Reservation residents can travel through South Dakota for essential activities like medical appointments, CNN reports. Health questionnaires have to be filled out when residents go through checkpoints.

Where it stands: No South Dakota counties where the tribes are located are reporting deaths associated with COVID-19, but they are reporting more cases than the surrounding areas, per the state's health department.

  • Most cases in South Dakota are located in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls, on the other side of the state.
  • South Dakota is reporting 34 coronavirus deaths and 1,234 cases as of Saturday.

What they're saying: Noem said Friday the tribes need to make a deal with the state to restrict highway travel. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe chairman Harold Frazier said on Friday that the tribe consulted with the South Dakota Transportation Department, federal agencies and public schools.

  • "We have not stopped any state or commercial functions as you claim in your request," Frazier said.

Go deeper: The coronavirus' double whammy on vulnerable populations

Go deeper

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More children, some of whom have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, are going into severe inflammatory shock. Doctors in New York, the U.K., California and Delaware are trying to find out more.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 77,000 Americans and infected over 1.2 million in three months since the country's first known death.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 4,008,497 — Total deaths: 278,135 — Total recoveries — 1,363,232Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 1,305,544 — Total deaths: 78,618 — Total recoveries — 212,534 — Total tested: 8,709,630Map.
  3. Public health: FDA authorizes emergency use for first antigen test Children living under coronavirus lockdowns struggle with anxiety — Doctors urgently study COVID-19 in kids.
  4. Trump admin: FDA chief self-quarantinesTrump says he's "in no rush" to pass new stimulus package.
  5. World: U.K. on the brink of deepest recession in three centuriesSouth Korea fears second waveHow the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  6. Education: How some childcare centers could reopen — Schools struggle to afford meals for low-income children — College students consider a coronavirus gap year.
  7. Religion: Court blocks Kentucky governor's ban on mass church gatherings.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 1 min ago - Politics & Policy

Deep Dive dashboard: Education upended by coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. The coronavirus pandemic is transforming how teachers teach
  2. Coronavirus has exposed the cracks in digital teaching strategies
  3. Schools struggle to afford meals for low-income children
  4. For employees to return to work, childcare centers must reopen too
  5. Expert Q&A on managing children’s behavior
  6. College students are considering a gap year instead of online classes
  7. Photos: Art students get creative with materials found at home
3 hours ago - Health