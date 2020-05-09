South Dakota Gov. threatens legal action against Sioux coronavirus checkpoints

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem threatened legal action on Friday against the Oglala Sioux Tribe and Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe if their coronavirus checkpoints are not removed within 48 hours.

The big picture: Native Americans and other people of color are more likely to become seriously ill from the coronavirus due to chronic health conditions and the effects of economic inequality, several studies have found.

What's happening: Reservation residents can travel through South Dakota for essential activities like medical appointments, CNN reports. Health questionnaires have to be filled out when residents go through checkpoints.

Where it stands: No South Dakota counties where the tribes are located are reporting deaths associated with COVID-19, but they are reporting more cases than the surrounding areas, per the state's health department.

Most cases in South Dakota are located in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls, on the other side of the state.

South Dakota is reporting 34 coronavirus deaths and 1,234 cases as of Saturday.

What they're saying: Noem said Friday the tribes need to make a deal with the state to restrict highway travel. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe chairman Harold Frazier said on Friday that the tribe consulted with the South Dakota Transportation Department, federal agencies and public schools.

"We have not stopped any state or commercial functions as you claim in your request," Frazier said.

