The great reopening debate

The great debate over when and how to reopen the American economy is playing out on the Sunday morning news shows, in opinion pages of the nation's newspapers — and among an increasingly influential cohort of armchair critics taking issue with faulty projections on which the administration has been relying.

What we're watching: Dr. Anthony Fauci sounded a warning on CNN's "State of the Union," for people who are eager to quickly reopen the country. "There is always the possibility ... as we get into next fall, and the beginning of early winter, that we could see a rebound [of the virus]," Fauci said.

  • Stephen Hahn, Food and Drug commissioner, said on ABC's "This Week": "The models do show that we are very close to the peak [of the virus' impact]. ... I think that information is accurate."
  • Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at John Hopkins, said on "Fox News Sunday": "I think it will be too soon to reopen the country on May 1."
  • Christopher Murray, director of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said on CBS' "Face the Nation": "We would very clearly have a rebound" if guidelines are eased nationwide on May 1.

What we're reading:

What some in the West Wing are reading:

  • The tweets of former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson, who has gained a following on the right for saying that the virus is far less of a concern than the media and public health officials have made it out to be.

World coronavirus updates: Global cases pass 1.8 million

More than 415,000 people have now recovered from the novel coronavirus, but the number of confirmed cases surpassed 1.8 million on Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approaching normal. But the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Fauci on Trump's delayed response to coronavirus: "It is what it is"

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that "no one is going to deny" that more lives could have been saved during the coronavirus crisis if the Trump administration had implemented social distancing guidelines prior to March.

Why it matters: The New York Times reported Saturday that the administration’s top public health experts, including Fauci, concluded on Feb. 21 that the U.S. would need to move toward aggressive social distancing even if it would disrupt the economy and millions of American lives.

Trump to use "facts and instincts" in move toward reopening U.S.

President Trump told Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine" Saturday night "a lot of facts and a lot of instinct" will help him decide when to recommend reopening the United States following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The big picture: The president said last month he would "love" to have the country "opened up, and just raring to go" by Easter, but he has since extended "15 Days to Slow the Spread" guidelines until April 30 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

