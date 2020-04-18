1 hour ago - Technology

Lectures, courses, museums tours and more go online for free

Naomi Shavin

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic and social distancing have catalyzed a wave of free online cultural and educational programming.

Between the lines: As states extend their shutdowns and lockdowns, free online opportunities for cultural and educational enrichment are finding an audience that's eager for new intellectual pursuits.

What's happening:

  • Ivy League schools are offering a combined 450 free online courses, and many other universities around the world are also putting popular courses online for free. Some 1.5 million people have already registered for Yale's famous happiness course.
  • New York's Museum of Modern Art is offering free classes that include "What is contemporary art?" and "Fashion as design."
  • The Barnes in Philadelphia borrowed a page from restaurants' playbook to launch "Barnes Takeout," a series of short online lectures that focus on a single work of art.
  • From symphony halls to Broadway theaters, performance venues are streaming past performances and informational talks.
  • If the life of the mind gets to be too much, high-end gyms and exercise programs have made headlines for offering free online videos, too.

The bottom line: There are perhaps more ways than ever before for people to enrich their lives, culturally and intellectually, online for free — whether they are looking for a 40-hour course or a short video on art history for their lunch break.

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

President Trump's decision this week to withhold money from the World Health Organization could damage its efforts to fight the next pandemic and other health threats.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.2 million people and killed over 157,000 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 581,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

"Nursing homes are the single biggest fear in all of this. Vulnerable people in one place. It is the feeding frenzy for this virus," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Saturday.

Catch up quick: Outside of inpatient health care settings, the CDC has recorded the largest chunk of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, per data released on Friday.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

UN: Millions of children at risk of poverty and malnutrition due to coronavirus

A boy plays at junction of the Han River and the Yangtze River on April 17 in Wuhan, China. Photo: Getty Images/Stringer

Millions of children around the world are endangered by the coronavirus pandemic, despite being a low-risk age group to contract COVID-19, the United Nations warned in a report released this week.

The big picture: Lack of schooling, poverty caused by lost family income, malnourishment, and risk of abuse while staying at home all pose dangers to children during the crisis.

Go deeperArrow21 hours ago - Health