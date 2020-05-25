25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus stay-at-home orders crater voter registration efforts

A volunteer looks for persons wanting to register to vote on July 4, 2019 in Santa Fe, N.M. Photo: Robert Alexander/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic is scuppering usual "get out the vote" efforts, leading to fears that large swaths of Americans could miss out on this year's elections.

What’s happening: Advocacy groups typically target college campuses, churches, festivals, fairs and other gatherings to seek out people who have yet to register, but many of those places are now closed. Voter registration efforts have largely moved to the internet, but advocates question whether that will be as effective as the person-to-person pitch.

  • Forty states allow people to register online, according to the Election Assistance Commission.
  • Those that don't usually offer forms online that can be printed out and mailed in, but that still poses a challenge for people without internet or printer access.
  • For some 28 million people in nine states, voters are required to register with a paper application.

Why it matters: "Limited voter registration is most likely to affect young people, minority groups, and naturalized immigrants, groups projected to contribute to record-high turnout in November," The Guardian writes.

  • Voters aged 18 to 23 are expected to make up 10% of all eligible voters in the 2020 election. Many are likely to be first-time voters, and some may not know how to register to vote.
  • Those who have moved and need to re-register, and the millions who have been kicked off voter rolls in states like Wisconsin and Georgia are also affected.

About 45% of voter registrations around the country are done at motor vehicle departments. Efforts to "flatten the coronavirus curve" have resulted in closing many motor vehicle department offices, as well as other public buildings where registration forms are often available.

Zoom in: States are starting to see the effects.

  • New Jersey registered just 8,002 in April, a near-73% drop from the 29,000 it registered in April 2016.
  • Texas, North Carolina, Maryland, Missouri, Virginia and Kansas all registered about half the voters they did for the same period in 2016, per the Atlantic.

The bottom line: The drops are more unsettling for Democrats than for Republicans, Ron Brownstein writes in The Atlantic.

  • Although the coronavirus has curtailed the big Trump rallies that included voter registration, retail registration has been less a part of the Republican strategy.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 5,471,768 — Total deaths: 344,911 — Total recoveries — 2,223,523Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 1,660,072 — Total deaths: 98,184 — Total recoveries: 379,157 — Total tested: 14,604,942Map.
  3. World: Italy reports lowest number of new cases since February — Ireland reports no new coronavirus deaths on Monday for the first time since March 21 — WHO suspends trial of hydroxychloroquine over safety concerns.
  4. 2020: Trump threatens to move Republican convention from North Carolina — Joe Biden makes first public appearance in two months.
  5. Public health: Officials are urging Americans to wear masks over Memorial Day.
  6. Economy: New York stock exchange to reopen its floor on Tuesday — White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett says it's possible the unemployment rate could still be in double digits by November's election — Charities refocus their efforts to fill gaps left by government.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Italy reports lowest number of new coronavirus cases since February

Italy’s aerobatic team Frecce Tricolori fly over Milan in Duomo Square on May 25. Photo: Francesco Prandoni/Getty Images

The Italian government reported 300 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, the lowest daily increase since Feb. 29.

Why it matters: Italy, the first country in Europe to implement a nationwide lockdown after emerging as a hotspot in March, appears to have finally weathered its coronavirus outbreak. Italy has reported nearly 33,000 total deaths, the third-highest total behind the U.S. and U.K.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow5 hours ago - World

Joe Biden makes first public appearance in over two months

Photo: Oliver Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden made his first in-person appearance in over two months on Monday to honor Memorial Day by laying a wreath at a Delaware veterans park, AP reports.

Why it matters: Biden, the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee, has taken the unprecedented step of campaigning from his home during the coronavirus pandemic, ever since canceling a rally in Cleveland on March 10.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow7 hours ago - Politics & Policy