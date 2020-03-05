32 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus could shrink global GDP

Felix Salmon
Data: OECD; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Here's how serious coronavirus is: With the exception of the global financial crisis, the last time that the world saw a quarter of negative GDP growth was in 1982.

Flashback: Back then, China accounted for only about 1% of global GDP. Today, that number is 15%.

By the numbers: Thanks in large part to a massive slowdown in China, the OECD sees global GDP shrinking at a 0.5% pace this quarter.

  • The forecast then shows a healthy bump back up to a 3.7% growth rate in the second quarter and an even higher 5.5% rate in the third, as the world starts to recover from the coronavirus shock.

Yes, but: All of these forecasts have much higher error bars than usual. There's a very good chance that the OECD's forecast will turn out to have been far too optimistic or pessimistic. We just have no idea which one it will be.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin

Stock traders expect stimulus to save the day despite coronavirus fears

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

News about the coronavirus outbreak got worse on Monday, but stock traders saw a stimulus bat-signal in the sky and sent the Dow to its biggest points gain on record — 1,294 points.

Why it happened: Stock prices jumped after it was confirmed that finance ministers and central bank governors from each of the G7 countries would hold a conference call Tuesday morning, presumably to announce coordinated stimulus measures to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Go deeperArrowMar 3, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

New York Fed says Boeing's production freeze could cut U.S. GDP growth by 20% in 2020

Photo: Roslan Rahman /AFP/Getty Images

Analysts at the New York Fed expect the all-out production stoppage on Boeing's 737 MAX will have a sizable negative impact on U.S. growth this year.

State of play: The decline will produce a 0.4% decline in GDP growth, the NY Fed's Julian di Giovanni finds.

Go deeperArrowFeb 14, 2020 - Economy & Business
Ben Geman

Coronavirus fears are causing oil prices to slide

Data: Factset; Chart: Axios Visuals

Oil prices have resumed their slide in recent days, signaling renewed fears of how much the novel coronavirus will eat into demand.

Why it matters: It's a barometer of how the spreading and sometimes deadly illness is curbing global economic activity.

Go deeperArrowFeb 26, 2020 - Energy & Environment