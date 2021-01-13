Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over for shopping malls

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Placer.ai; Chart: Axios Visuals

Holiday traffic at malls was surprisingly not terrible, data tracking firm Placer.ai says in a new report analyzing foot traffic from more than two dozen malls across the country. The findings are "not as bleak as many had feared."

By the numbers: Mall visits were within 30% of 2019's pace in October, the smallest decline since February (when traffic was up 10.7% over 2019), but the resurgence of COVID-19 cases caused visitor counts to reverse in November, declining 42.2% year over year.

  • December saw a holiday bounce back, with foot traffic down 32.4% from 2019's levels.

What's next: "Placer.ai’s team thinks that 2021 could be a big year for malls, as customers are itching to get out and shop," Placer analysts said in a report.

  • "We’ll have to wait and see what happens, of course, but it’s likely that the most difficult stretch is in the past for many shopping malls."

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
45 mins ago - Economy & Business

Democrats are looking to overhaul banking

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Now in control of Congress, Democrats are looking to give the U.S. financial system a progressive overhaul, incoming Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said Friday. It will be a tall task.

What we're hearing: "This committee in the past has been about Wall Street," Brown told reporters. "As chair I’m going to make it about workers and their families and what matters to their lives."

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Top Republicans want Trump done — forevermore

President Trump faces reporters as he walks toward Marine One yesterday. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Top Republicans want to bury President Trump, for good. But they are divided whether to do it with one quick kill via impeachment, or let him slowly fade away.

  • A House impeachment vote, which would make Trump the first president to be impeached twice, is expected in mid-afternoon.

The big picture: Sources tell Axios Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would be more likely than not to vote to convict Trump — a green light for other Republican senators to follow.

Margaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

The billionaires' brawl over satellite broadband

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch. Photos: Drew Angerer, Patrick Pleul, Alex Rodriguez, Pakin Songmor/Getty Images

Elon Musk is under siege by fellow billionaires at Amazon and Dish as he tries to get his fledgling space-based broadband service off the ground, with clashes involving airwave overload and the threat of satellite collisions.

Why it matters: Musk's Starlink service could extend broadband to unconnected customers in hard-to-reach rural areas. But competitors are pressing the Federal Communication Commission to stymie Musk's plans.

