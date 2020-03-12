1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Stocks plunge 9% in coronavirus sell-off

Courtenay Brown

Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Stocks plunged more than 9% on Thursday, with the S&P 500 26% below its February all-time high.

Why it matters: The potential economic impact from the coronavirus ended Wall Street's longest bull run in history while roiling stock markets around the globe.

Data: FactSet; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

By the numbers: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 9.5%.

  • The Dow fell 10% — its worst single-day percentage decline since the 1987 market crash.
  • The VIX, a measure of stock market volatility, spiked to the highest level since 2008.

Between the lines: U.S. stock declines were so steep at market open that it tripped the New York Stock Exchange's circuit breaker for the second time this week.

  • Stocks rebounded sharply in the middle of the day after the Federal Reserve said it would make an eye-popping $1.5 trillion in funding available to the financial system. It said it would also widen its bond-buying program, and continue to offer billions in the overnight loans.
  • The stock gains soon faded.

What they're saying: The moves were made "to address highly unusual disruptions in Treasury financing markets associated with the coronavirus outbreak," the New York Fed said in a press release. The announcement followed instruction from Fed chair Jerome Powell, who was consulted by the rate-setting committee.

  • "This is extremely rare ... and an unusually aggressive response," Lou Crandall, chief economist at research firm Wrightson ICAP, told Axios in response to the Fed's announcement. Crandall noted the scale of the Fed's intervention was "reminiscent of the financial crisis."

The bottom line: Wall Street's tumultuous stretch continued after President Trump said Wednesday night that the U.S. would ban some European travelers from entering the country for 30 days. Plans for economic stimulus are still up in the air.

Go deeper

Dion RabouinCourtenay Brown

U.S. stocks plunge into bear market amid coronavirus tumult

Photo: Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images

Stocks fell more than 8% on Thursday morning, after reopening from a 15-minute trading halt for the second time this week.

Why it matters: The S&P 500 followed the Dow into bear market territory after days of market carnage. The coronavirus' economic toll, initially shrugged off by the stock market, looks set to end Wall Street's longest bull market in U.S. history.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Economy & Business
Courtenay Brown

Fed cuts interest rate in response to coronavirus

Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve unanimously decided to cut interest rates by half-a-percentage point — a large amount — in an emergency response to the spread of coronavirus and its impact on the economy.

Why it matters: The last time the Fed announced an interest rate cut outside a regularly scheduled meetings was in the midst of the financial crisis. The rare move shows the Fed's effort to stem any impact the coronavirus poses to the record-long economic recovery.

Go deeperArrowMar 3, 2020 - Economy & Business
Courtenay Brown

Stocks sink 4% as Dow closes in bear market

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks fell more than 4% on Wednesday, with the Dow closing in bear market territory — or 20% below the record high hit in February.

Why it matters: The Dow's steep drop ends one major index's record 11-year stretch without a 20% decline, as Wall Street grapples with just how bad the coronavirus will be for the global economy. The S&P 500 is about 30 points away from hitting bear market territory.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 11, 2020 - Economy & Business