Keeping schools open worked in Sweden

UNESCO estimated in March that 91.3% of the world’s students were out of school. But Swedes under 16 were not among them.

Sweden’s iconoclastic approach was based on the belief that students faced little risk from coronavirus and far more from missing months of school.

What they're saying: Anders Tegnell, Sweden’s chief epidemiologist, admits there were flaws in the country’s permissive approach to the virus — Sweden has a high death rate, particularly in nursing homes — but says there’s little evidence schools exacerbated the outbreak.

  • The risk to teachers was also lower than many feared.
  • While Sweden’s no-lockdown approach was shunned by its Nordic neighbors, health officials in Denmark and Norway came around to Sweden's stance on schools.
  • Both made reopening them one of their first steps out of lockdown. Neither has seen a resurgence since.

What it looks like: Denmark has placed elementary school students in pods of around 12. They eat lunch together, play together at recess, and are taught by one teacher in one socially distanced classroom.

  • Spacing restrictions often mean staggering arrival times or even the days on which students attend.
  • Some parents were unconvinced. The Danish Facebook group "My Child Will Not Be a Guinea Pig for COVID-19" grew to 40,000 members after schools reopened in April.

Gen Z comes of age protesting the death of George Floyd

Generation Z is coming of political age as they join with thousands in protesting the police killing of George Floyd, and much of it is playing out online.

Why it matters: Generations that came before Gen Z went through similar awakenings. However, Gen Z is likely to continue engaging even after the protests end because of the power of smartphones and social media, per Axios’ Sara Fischer.

Reopening schools is a coronavirus wildcard

We still don’t know much about the role of children — and thus, schools and day care centers — in spreading the novel coronavirus, inserting a huge wildcard into America’s national return-to-work strategy.

Why it matters: Even as workplaces reopen with new social distancing measures in place, millions of parents will only be able to return if their children have somewhere to go. Alternatively, if schools end up being a breeding ground for new infections, the virus will easily then spread within households.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 8,703,274 — Total deaths: 460,783 — Total recoveries — 4,277,519Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:30 p.m. ET: 2,226,282 — Total deaths: 119,224 — Total recoveries: 606,715 — Total tested: 25,982,613Map.
  3. 2020: Trump: Expect "wild evening" in Tulsa, with face masks optional.
  4. Tech: Robots work the fields as coronavirus makes farming dangerous for humans — AI helps scientists decipher flood of research.
  5. World: Mexico to halt sending migrant farmworkers to Canada.
  6. Business: Treasury to release names of most businesses that received PPP loans.
  7. Sports: "Not so fast" for return of teams, as more athletes test positive.
