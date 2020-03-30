52 mins ago - Economy & Business

Americans are calm about their retirement savings despite coronavirus fallout

Dion Rabouin
Data: CivicScience surveys; 14,940 total respondents; MOE ± 2%; Chart: Axios Visuals

New data from CivicScience show Americans remained calm about their retirement savings between late January and mid-March, despite significant losses in the stock market.

The intrigue: Bank of America Securities' Bull & Bear indicator has fallen to its lowest possible level, zero, indicating a strong buy signal.

  • However, the last time the indicator fell to this level of "extreme bearishness" was in July 2008 ahead of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy four weeks later.

BofA global research analysts note that it's unlikely we've yet hit the lows — "perversely this only likely [happens] once virus numbers improve and recession numbers don't improve."

  • They're expecting the S&P 500 to fall another 90 points to 2,450.
  • Goldman Sachs analysts see the index falling to 2,000, another 20% down from its current level.

The last word: "The stock market is a leading indicator of business trends, and corporate activity continues to deteriorate with no signs yet of a bottom," Goldman analysts said in a recent note.

  • "The speed of business erosion is unprecedented."

Consumer confidence hits its lowest level since January 2019

Data: CivicScience, Hamilton Place Strategies; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer confidence has fallen over the past two weeks to its lowest level since January 2019, according to a reading that updates daily from Hamilton Place Strategies and data firm CivicScience.

Why it matters: The index's two-week average, provided first to Axios, dropped to 49.4, with the daily reading drifting even lower to 45.5 on Tuesday. Traditional data metrics are all lagging behind the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, which is the primary driver of markets at the moment.

96% of small business owners are already feeling coronavirus impact

Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

More than half of U.S. small business owners say their business will not be able to continue operating more than three months due to economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Goldman Sachs survey of more than 1,500 small business owners conducted March 16-17.

Why it matters: Much of the conversation around the economic effects of the outbreak has centered on the stock market and bailouts for large corporations, but its most acute impacts are being felt on Main Streets around the country.

Experts see recession, 26% drop for stock market amid coronavirus panic

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Despite earning praise from Trump, who said it made him "very happy” and that "people in the market should be very thrilled," the Federal Reserves's rate cut was followed by more bloodletting in Asian and European markets overnight Monday, as coronavirus panic continued to grip markets.

What happened: The Australian ASX index fell 9.7%, its largest fall on record; Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped by 4%; and, benchmark indexes in India and the Philippines saw almost 8% losses. The European Stoxx 600 was down by more than 7%.

