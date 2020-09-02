1 hour ago - Health

America's botched coronavirus response foretells a dark future

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

America's failures in handling the coronavirus pandemic bode ill for our ability to deal with climate change and other threats that loom on the horizon.

Why it matters: America's ongoing struggles with the coronavirus have caused tremendous human and economic pain. But what should worry us for future disasters that could be far worse is the way the pandemic has exposed deep political divisions and a disinformation ecosystem that muddies even the hardest facts.

What's happening: Despite more than 180,000 deaths from COVID-19, the U.S. remains fatally divided over how to deal with a pandemic that will surely last for months more, if not longer.

  • Rampant misinformation — and deliberate disinformation — has eroded public support even for fairly obvious steps to control the outbreak.
  • That includes a willingness to accept a COVID-19 vaccine when one becomes ready — a recent Axios-Ipsos survey found fewer than half of Americans would take a first-generation vaccine.
  • 60% of Americans polled in the latest installment of that survey think the federal government's response is making the pandemic worse.
  • "But there is a stark partisan divide: 74% of Republicans say the federal government is making things better, while 80% of Democrats say the federal government is making things worse," Axios' Sam Baker writes.

While much of the criticism of the U.S. response to COVID-19 has been directed at the White House, along with the lack of a clear national plan to deal with the outbreak, many states run by Democrats have also struggled to handle the pandemic.

  • New York City, where I live, has suffered more than 238,000 cases and more than 23,000 deaths, meaning that at least 1 in every 365 people in America's biggest city have been killed by the disease.

The experience of the pandemic should set off alarm bells about how ready — or not — the U.S. is to deal with future threats.

  • The next pandemic — whether natural or human-made — could be far worse than COVID-19, as a tabletop exercise put on by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in 2019 projected. 65 million people globally died in that fictional outbreak.
  • Unlike the COVID-19 pandemic, which presents itself as a present threat, climate change is far more slow-moving, yet no less devastating over time. If we struggle to handle a threat that we can watch killing us, it will be that much more difficult to stop one that can feel invisible.
  • Unforeseen catastrophic threats — call them "x-risks" — lay before us. We don't know what they might be, but handling them will require the ability to create political unity, which the coronavirus has shown is lacking.

The biggest danger comes down to misinformation and the ease with which it now spreads around the country.

The bottom line: As bad as these last several months have been, it'd be foolish to assume that COVID-19 is the worst the future could throw at us.

Rebecca Falconer
20 hours ago - Health

Fauci debunks conspiracy theory on CDC coronavirus death data

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, during a July congressional hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci in an ABC interview Tuesday addressed a conspiracy theory recently retweeted by President Trump that falsely interpreted CDC data on the U.S. coronavirus death toll.

Driving the news: Trump's post incorrectly claimed that "only 6%" of those listed in the CDC's tally "actually died from COVID" and "the other 94% had 2-3 other serious illnesses." But Fauci said, "The numbers that you've been hearing — there are 180,000-plus deaths — are real deaths from COVID-19. Let [there] not be any confusion about that."

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australia officially went into recession for the first time in nearly 30 years on Wednesday, as it reported its GDP shrank by a record 7% in the June quarter.

By the numbers: Brazil has the second-highest number of coronavirus deaths (nearly 122,600) and cases (almost 4 million), after the U.S., where more than 184,600 people have died from COVID-19 and over 6 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins data.

Marisa Fernandez
5 hours ago - Health

Analysis: Steroid treatment reduced deaths for seriously ill COVID-19 patients

Corticosteroids, including Dexamethasone, could reduce mortality among critically ill COVID-19 patients. Photo: Xinhua/Jon Super via Getty Images

Data from seven studies with about 1,700 seriously ill COVID-19 patients found that corticosteroids reduce mortality by about one-third, according to analysis published Wednesday in JAMA.

Why it matters: Corticosteroids, which are anti-inflammatory drugs, could likely be a low-cost, first line of defense for critically ill coronavirus patients.

