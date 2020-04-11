41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans say they will not negotiate over Paycheck Protection Program

Rashaan Ayesh

Sen. Mitch McConnell. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) released a joint statement Saturday indicating they will not negotiate with Democrats after their proposal to add $250 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program failed Thursday.

What they're saying: "Republicans did not ask to change any policy details that were negotiated by both parties and passed unanimously. All we want to do is put more money into a popular job-saving policy which both parties designed together."

  • "Senate Democrats blocked this funding because Republicans would not open a sweeping renegotiation of the bipartisan CARES Act. Their unrelated demands include hundreds of billions of extra dollars for parts of the legislation which are still coming online and have not yet spent a single dollar."
  • "Republicans reject Democrats' reckless threat to continue blocking job-saving funding unless we renegotiate unrelated programs which are not in similar peril."

Between the lines: "Their statement appeared to deepen a stalemate over Congress’ next steps to address the nation’s economic misery," The Washington Post writes.

Context: Democrats did not approve the proposal on Thursday because they want to add billions more to support hospitals, cities, states, SNAP benefits and more. They also want to ensure half of the proposed $250 billion goes through community banks, emergency grants and other programs that aim to help underserved communities, per the Post.

Go deeper: America's small business bailout is off to a bad start

Go deeper

Dan PrimackAlayna Treene

Senate in stalemate over $250 billion PPP injection

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Before the Paycheck Protection Program formally launched last Friday, we knew two things: The rollout would be rocky, and the initial $350 billion wouldn't be enough for America's small businesses.

The state of play: Banks and government officials have been working to smooth out the process. On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) attempt to pump another $250 billion into the program via unanimous consent was blocked by Democrats, who are proposing an alternative that includes billions more for hospitals and states.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Apr 9, 2020 - Economy & Business
Alayna TreeneRebecca Falconer

White House, Congress reach deal on $2 trillion coronavirus relief package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell leaves a meeting in the Strom Thurmond Room during negotiations in Washington, D.C. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After days of intense negotiations, the White House and Republican and Democratic Senate leaders struck a bipartisan deal early Wednesday over a $2 trillion stimulus package designed to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The emergency legislation that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) promised to pass later Wednesday will deliver vital aid to workers, small businesses, corporations and health care providers under strain from the illness, which has infected more than 55,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 800.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Ben Geman

How the coronavirus stimulus bill impacts the energy sector

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House and Senate struck a deal on a roughly $2 trillion economic rescue package early Wednesday that lacks separate energy provisions sought by Republicans and Capitol Hill Democrats.

Driving the news: It omits $3 billion to buy roughly 77 million barrels of oil for the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, a plan Democrats called a "bailout" for the oil industry, per Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Go deeperArrowMar 25, 2020 - Politics & Policy