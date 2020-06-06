1 hour ago - Health

WSJ: Students and teachers flunked remote learning

In Brighton, Mass., Jose Escobar holds a laptop his school gave him for remote learning. Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

With the school year winding down, the grade from teachers, students, parents and administrators is in for America's involuntary crash course on remote learning: It was a failure, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: By mid-March, least 57,000 K-12 schools across the U.S. had already closed or were planning to close for weeks at a time due to the novel coronavirus — affecting at least 25 million students.

What they found: "There were students with no computers or internet access. Teachers had no experience with remote learning. And many parents weren’t available to help," the WSJ reports.

  • "In many places, lots of students simply didn’t show up online, and administrators had no good way to find out why not," the Journal writes.
  • "Soon many districts weren’t requiring students to do any work at all, increasing the risk that millions of students would have big gaps in their learning."

What's next: To prevent further learning loss — particularly among minority and low-income children — some school administrators say that teachers will need better training on remote teaching for the next semester, and more students will need internet and device access, the WSJ reports.

What they're saying: “I think we have this assumption that since they spend all their time on their devices, it’s no big deal for them to learn remotely,” Janella Hinds, a social-studies teacher at Brooklyn's High School for Public Service told the WSJ.

  • “But being a digital consumer and a digital learner are two different things,” she said.

Go deeper: The income inequities of school-from-home

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 6,789,313 — Total deaths: 396,388 — Total recoveries — 2,784,210Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 1,906,060 — Total deaths: 109,305 — Total recoveries: 491,706 — Total tested: 19,231,444Map.
  3. Education: Students and teachers flunked remote learning.
  4. Public health: Fauci: "Very concerned" about spread of coronavirus amid George Floyd protests — Cities offer free coronavirus testing for protesters.
  5. Tech: The pandemic is accelerating next-generation disease diagnostics — Robotics looks to copy the software-as-a-service model as use of robots accelerates.
  6. Jobs: Better-than-expected jobs report boosts stock market.
Other resources (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Buffalo police officers arrested after shoving 75-year-old protester

Photo: Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP

Two Buffalo police officers were charged with assault on Saturday after a video emerged of them shoving a 75-year-old protester while clearing a demonstration in the wake of George Floyd's killing, AP reports, citing prosecutors.

The state of play: Both officers pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, and were released without bail. After the law enforcement officers were initially suspended without pay on Friday, all 57 officers on the Buffalo Police Department's Emergency Response Team resigned in a show of support for their fellow officers' suspensions.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Humility for forecasters: Jobs shocker is record miss

President Trump speaking in the Rose Garden following the release of the jobs report on May 5, 2020. Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Economists were projecting that May's jobs figures would show a loss of 8 million jobs and an unemployment rate approaching 20% — Great Depression territory.

The state of play: Instead, a record 2.5 million workers were added, and unemployment fell to 13.3% from April's post-World War II high of 14.7%.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow